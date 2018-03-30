  1. Home
Tesla Banking On Suppliers To Turn Profit Later This Year

Asks for money back.

After having declared that Tesla would show a profit in the 3rd quarter of this year, CEO Elon Musk is on a cost-cutting binge. After slashing the workforce of the automaker by 9 percent, his waste-withering gaze has now been cast upon the supply chain.

According to reporting by the Wall Street Journal, a leaked memo reveals that at least one supplier has been asked to “return what it calls a meaningful amount of money of its payments since 2016.” There has been no mention of the exact amount of money involved here, nor what percentage of previously invoiced goods or services is being sought. Although the missive allegedly states that all Tesla suppliers are being asked to make the same financial sacrifice, the publication was unable to discover whether other suppliers had received a similar memo, despite making a number of attempts.

It would seem that the cost-cutting move is real enough. Musk himself confirmed as much when, in response to a tweet about the story by the blog Electrek, he responded with a tweet (embedded below) of his own about the measure, saying, “Only costs that actually apply to Q3 & beyond will be counted.” He went on to say, “It would not be correct to apply historical cost savings to current quarter.

While one might expect Wall Street to embrace aggressive cost-cutting measures such as this, the initial reaction was far from positive. Shares in TSLA were down sharply this morning — in excess of -$16 in early trading — though now it appears to have risen back above the $300 mark as of this writing. The company’s the 2nd quarter earnings will be published in a little more than a week from now. It is widely expected to, once again, show considerable losses.

 

Source: Wall Street Journal

bro1999

Hey, I bought some tablets from Google a couple of years ago, but I want to ask for a refund since they are no longer performing like I think they should. Same with my smartphones I bought in 2016.
That’s basically what Tesla is doing here. Dafuq?

David Green

haha! Tesla fans trying to spin this to a good thing are funny… Everyone in business knows, if suppliers give Tesla kickbacks now, it is on the guarantee of higher prices later… Just a shuffling of the deck, no structural change in the business long term. Tesla is working overtime to engineer a profit in Q3 and Q4…. Investors are not going to fall for that nonsense, the same way they laughed off the 7K burst rate Tesla has not been able to repeat.

bro1999

Tesla is quite good at engineering…all kinds of engineering. I’ll give them that.

David Green

I read this in Investors business daily… key quote being ‘Essential to the companies continued operation…’ Thats a bombshell.

“A Tesla global supply manager reportedly sent the memo, and called the request essential to the company’s continued operation. The manager characterized it as an investment in the car company. He added that it was necessary to continue the long-term growth between the supplier and Tesla.”

https://www.investors.com/news/technology/tesla-stock-falls-suppliers-cash-back/

bro1999

Would be pretty hard to spin that line….though the TSLA diehards will dutifully try anyways! *popcorn*

John

Tesla’s taking it on the chin, and yet there’s still just a Bolt in your driveway..

bro1999

You say that like it’s a bad thing?

John

It’s absolutely NOT a bad thing. That’s why I find it so strange that you’re so unhappy with it, to the point that you camp out at InsideEV’s in order to run down Tesla- like it will somehow improve your Bolt. You’re happy with your car (as you should be), the Bolt is a great car. As I’ve mentioned before earlier, I test drove and almost bought one. But it’s not as good as a Tesla for many reasons. But the Bolt didn’t cost as much as a Tesla, either. It’s a trade-off. And as I’ve told you many times in the past, we’re all (allegedly) on the same team, but folks like you think it’s somehow a battle between one EV compared to another. Akin to, “My dad can beat up your dad.”

And for the record, my second vehicle is a GM Volt. Again, we’re on the same team.

Have a great day.

bro1999

If it weren’t for commenters like me, this place would capsize with all the TSLA blowhards populating the place. I bring needed balance to this site. 🙂 Even then, it’s not nearly enough.

David Green

Absolutely true statement…

REXisKing

LOL. Or standard negotiation tactic.
Wow, the Shorts are Desperate for anything.
50,000 Model 3’s sold.
That must hurt.

bro1999

And 0 $35k Model 3s delivered like Elon promised.

REXisKing

When the shorts give you a BARGAIN take it.
This is an incredible SALE on Tesla Stock.

A 3.8% drop in price isn’t really a big deal.
Anything below 3% is noise. So, the shorts only got a .8% drop in price.
Never the less, it’s rare for Tesla to be below it’s 200 day moving average of $321.

Apparently, it is normal business practice.
After you’ve proven your volume shipments, you get the volume discount.
For the WSJ to “pretend” they don’t know standard purchase agreements is Laughable.

William

Those that were able to add TSLA, this morning below $299.00, are the ones that are “having their cake, and eating it TM3” today.

Always nice to have a bake sale, to start off the week!

Dav8or

I am confused on this subject. Are they cancelling orders with suppliers that they had to pay up front for? Are they asking for a refund for services rendered? Are they asking for a loan from their suppliers? I don’t understand how, or why suppliers should give them money back.

Anybody really understand this?

David Green

Tesla is asking for rebates, on already delivered products…

bro1999

Renegotiating contracts happens all the time. But the part about Tesla asking for refunds retroactive to 2016 of already paid-for supplies is what the bizarre wrinkle is.
The fact Tesla stated in the memo that these “refunds” are “essential to Tesla’s continued operation” paints the picture of a cash strapped company that’s checking under the cushions for every last penny.

Dav8or

That is desperate. Basically, investors said- “We want to see Tesla profitable in the 3rd and 4th Quarter” and Elon said- “No problem, we will do it” and now it’s clear that Tesla can’t do it with traditional means so they have to go and beg for charity from their suppliers. I would think investors would see through this charade.

I guess the threat is, if they don’t give Tesla the refunds, then Tesla might tank and then they wouldn’t get anymore contracts going forward. On the other hand, they could just risk it and if Tesla tanks, then they could just do business with whoever buys Tesla in the future. However, I would imagine that whoever buys Tesla would play the “We’re trying to salvage a distressed company” card and demand discounts, or worse, move the whole damn thing to China.

Tough call for the suppliers.

Chris Stork

What amazes me is that this is apparently standard practice in the auto industry, but WSJ spins it like they’re only doing it out of desperation, and all the other media outlets (Reuters, CBS, CNBC) jump on it and with the same or similar headlines, citing WSJ but not fact-checking. And I don’t think anybody has seen this leaked memo in context.

By “standard practice,” it’s my understanding that auto manufacturers negotiate a reasonable initial price for a new product/line, not knowing if it will be successful, then renegotiate or agree in advance that the price/unit will go down if it reaches economies of scale. That way, the supplier is not on the line for R&D costs if the product doesn’t sell.

I’m not so sure about this “asking for a refund;” again, I’ve not seen how the memo is phrased, but one would think the cost moving forward would drop accordingly as opposed to an up-front refund. Without the memo, we can’t be sure how it was worked out or even phrased, but again, WSJ is not sharing the details; they’re just putting a negative spin on it.

bro1999

Tesla confirmed they asked suppliers to retroactively discount already paid for parts. Whether that means an actual cash kickback or just a credit towards future purchases, it means the same thing for the bottom line. And if you knew the first thing about journalism, it is you don’t give up your sources. Please get a clue. If the WSJ published the full letter (even if info is redacted), Tesla could likely easily determine who the supplier was and “punish” them for leaking such documents.
Tesla is asking suppliers to sacrifice their profits so Tesla can make one in Q3. Very nice offer of Tesla!

Enthusiast

The “refund” is the topic of discussion, which is clearly identified in every article mentioned as the point of concern. You may have reservations regarding the accuracy of the article, which is fair, but to claim that everything is standard practice is wrong based on what was reported. Unless you are actively engaged in the discussions between Tesla and its suppliers you don’t have anymore information to go off of than the rest of us. Also, by you stating that something is “apparantly standard practice” shows you have no prior knowledge /experience with these type of deals so please dont pretend to be an authority on the issue. If you dont trust the info just state so and hopeful provide justification as to why you doubt it but don’t dismiss what seems to be a legit concern.

Chris Stork

I’ve also noticed that this kind of thing always seems to happen on a Friday, so it can generate a lot of bad buzz over the weekend in order to force a stock price dip first thing on Monday, before any of it can be properly refuted.

bro1999

Might want to loosen your tinfoil hat there buddy.

REXisKing

Remember Mr. Chano’s short record is: HORRIBLE.
He’s apparently 50% under the returns of a Standard S&P 500 Index Fund.
No wonder he’s mad.
He also shorted the FANG stocks and they’ve had most of the stock market returns of the year.
In other words, if you’re in Chano’s fund you’d be better off in a Stock Index Fund, with NO RISK that this guy bankrupts you.

Dan F.

An index fund does NOT have no risk. Just the risk of the general market which can be huge (think 2008-9) or moderate.

My understanding, however, is that hedge funds as a general class have lost their outperformance and then some relative to the general market in recent years.

CDAVIS

Another case of Tesla doing something that is industry normal to be twisted as somehow abnormal/desperate because it’s Tesla doing it.

Tesla is not asking for a vendor refund.

Tesla is asking for a going forward purchase discount formulated on past purchase volume to be applied to Q3 and forward which in actuality is a more lenient ask than requesting a discount based of future projected purchase volume.

The WSJ spin on this topic seems to be purposefully spun in the opposite direction from reality… I’m starting to think Chanos has friends at WSJ.

Domenick Yoney

This was written by Tim Higgins, who I don’t believe would purposefully mislead. It would be nice to see the memo, though.

Buttwizard69420

I’m pretty sure everyone strong-arms their suppliers.

Bunny

Wouldn’t bank on much savings going forward. Materials are way up, labor costs up, freight rates at all time high and energy costs rising.

David Green

Exactly Bunny, costs are through the roof right now, and interest rates are up too… Tesla is getting pressure from many directions.

bro1999
Here’s the most interesting line in the WSJ article: “Tesla will need to pay down a $230 million convertible bond this November if its stock doesn’t reach a conversion price of $560.64, and a $920 million convertible note next March if the stock doesn’t reach $359.87.” If Tesla doesn’t hit those pricing points (especially that $360 one), they have to pay up a LOT of money…money they don’t have unless they raise more capital/borrow more money…something Elon has said Tesla absolutely does not need to do. People accuse the shorts of trying to spread lies/”FUD” to tank TSLA’s stock. Elon, Tesla, and all those TSLA diehards have EVERY MOTIVATION to do whatever it takes to inflate TSLA stock as much as possible, putting the best possible light on Tesla no matter what. Reverse FUD, or whatever you want to call it. I’m sure they don’t mind spreading equally misleading information that benefits Tesla. When you have a CEO that flaps his lips and makes promises he can’t keep (and whose compensation is directly tied to the company’s stock value), this is the situation you end up in. You can sorta look at it like the light side vs the dark… Read more »
