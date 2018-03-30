Tesla Banking On Suppliers To Turn Profit Later This Year

2 H BY DOMENICK YONEY

Asks for money back.

After having declared that Tesla would show a profit in the 3rd quarter of this year, CEO Elon Musk is on a cost-cutting binge. After slashing the workforce of the automaker by 9 percent, his waste-withering gaze has now been cast upon the supply chain.

According to reporting by the Wall Street Journal, a leaked memo reveals that at least one supplier has been asked to “return what it calls a meaningful amount of money of its payments since 2016.” There has been no mention of the exact amount of money involved here, nor what percentage of previously invoiced goods or services is being sought. Although the missive allegedly states that all Tesla suppliers are being asked to make the same financial sacrifice, the publication was unable to discover whether other suppliers had received a similar memo, despite making a number of attempts.

It would seem that the cost-cutting move is real enough. Musk himself confirmed as much when, in response to a tweet about the story by the blog Electrek, he responded with a tweet (embedded below) of his own about the measure, saying, “Only costs that actually apply to Q3 & beyond will be counted.” He went on to say, “It would not be correct to apply historical cost savings to current quarter.”

Only costs that actually apply to Q3 & beyond will be counted. It would not be correct to apply historical cost savings to current quarter. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2018

While one might expect Wall Street to embrace aggressive cost-cutting measures such as this, the initial reaction was far from positive. Shares in TSLA were down sharply this morning — in excess of -$16 in early trading — though now it appears to have risen back above the $300 mark as of this writing. The company’s the 2nd quarter earnings will be published in a little more than a week from now. It is widely expected to, once again, show considerable losses.

Source: Wall Street Journal