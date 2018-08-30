Tesla Addresses Paint Shop Bottleneck By Ditching Two Color Options
Tesla solves paint shop bottleneck by cutting two colors, which in turn should up production.
Tesla produced more cars than ever of late and intends to increase the production pace even further, but the paint shop turns out to be a bottleneck.
Elon Musk announced that Tesla needs to drop two out of seven possible colors – Obsidian Black and Metallic Silver – from the base offer, to simplify manufacturing.
Both colors still will be available to order, but as a special request and will cost more. We believe that the time of delivery could be then increased a little bit (as in the case of most all special orders) if you choose either of these special colors.
Elon Musk encourages that there will be no problem with spare parts in all colors, even those which were removed from the base pool.
Moving 2 of 7 Tesla colors off menu on Wednesday to simplify manufacturing. Obsidian Black & Metallic Silver will still be available as special request, but at higher price.
Musk added a few more comments on paint via Twitter:
No, service will stock all colors
Love that red. We tried every possible way to make red look 3D without floating a special red tint in primary gloss layer, but no way. We have to stop whole paint shop for red & it looks like an episode of Dexter.
14 Comments on "Tesla Addresses Paint Shop Bottleneck By Ditching Two Color Options"
They need to focus on deliveries and quality. Mine was just delayed 2-3 weeks because the car didn’t meet QA specs and needs “minor cosmetic repairs”. Making more doesn’t help if you can’t get them to people.
Also they did not inform me about the delay, so we showed up for the delivery and walked away with no car and no help from Tesla even renting a temporary car. Customer service experience was terrible. They need to improve everything downstream of the factory.
Yea Really…I called Toronto with Questions about “Tow Mode” on the model3 . The Guy Got Frustrated because he could NOT answer my questions and said., ….”Maybe the model3 Isn’t for You” ……. I told him that he should be on “Straight Sales Commission” …….NO SALARY,……. so that he would learn “Product Knowledge” and Get some incentive to work harder and put forth some effort to make a sale !
That could have gone better if you’d kept your temper. Maybe someone else in the store knew the answer. Canadians are usually very nice people, I don’t understand how this got out of hand so quickly.
There’s no Tow Mode on the Model 3, because there’s no towing rating, nor approved towing hardware.
The Model 3 is not currently meant to tow. Period.
So yeah, maybe the Model 3 isn’t for you, iamta…
It’s interesting that they don’t catch these “cosmetic issues” until the very last moment. That suggests either the shipper they are using transporting all those Model 3s sucks as they are getting damaged during transport, or they are leaving the factory in an undeliverable condition. Seen quite a few of these last minute delivery cancellation posts on various forums.
Both colors are currently still available on Tesla’s config…Note, both colors are offered at a $1500 premium while white and red are offered at a $2000 premium…
“In order to increase our production, delivery and service efficiency, we will be removing Metallic Silver and Obsidian Black Metallic as paint options from our online vehicle configurators for Model S, Model X and Model 3. This will be effective on Thursday, September 13, 2018, after which Metallic Silver and Obsidian Black Metallic will be offered only as limited edition colors via special request at a cost of $2,000 only until Friday, September 21, 2018.” (source: electrek)
Any color you want s long as it’s black.
I don’t see how increasing the price solves a bottleneck. Unless they farm special colors out to a third party or something.
It will discourage people from ordering them and when they do, they will batch them together to do them all at once.
Yep, that old “supply and demand” thing still works.
Love the RED & Dexter!!!!
The 2018 Civic also offers seven colors; now the 3 offers five.
? Take out the Black which is free? And a popular color