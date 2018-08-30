Tesla Addresses Paint Shop Bottleneck By Ditching Two Color Options

4 H BY MARK KANE

Tesla solves paint shop bottleneck by cutting two colors, which in turn should up production.

Tesla produced more cars than ever of late and intends to increase the production pace even further, but the paint shop turns out to be a bottleneck.

Elon Musk announced that Tesla needs to drop two out of seven possible colors – Obsidian Black and Metallic Silver – from the base offer, to simplify manufacturing.

Both colors still will be available to order, but as a special request and will cost more. We believe that the time of delivery could be then increased a little bit (as in the case of most all special orders) if you choose either of these special colors.

Elon Musk encourages that there will be no problem with spare parts in all colors, even those which were removed from the base pool.

Moving 2 of 7 Tesla colors off menu on Wednesday to simplify manufacturing. Obsidian Black & Metallic Silver will still be available as special request, but at higher price. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2018

Musk added a few more comments on paint via Twitter:

No, service will stock all colors — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2018

Love that red. We tried every possible way to make red look 3D without floating a special red tint in primary gloss layer, but no way. We have to stop whole paint shop for red & it looks like an episode of Dexter. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2018

Source: Bloomberg