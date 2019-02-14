Swind E Classic Mini: Fully-Restored Electric Priced From $100,000
Electrification of classic cars reaches Mini
For the sixty-year anniversary of Mini, Swindon Powertrain introduced at the 2019 London Classic Car Show the all-electric Swind E Classic Mini, which is scheduled for a limited production run of 100 units.
The Swind E Classic Mini is a conversion to electric drive, of a fully-restored body. The four-seater was equipped with a 24 kWh battery and 80 kW electric motor, which enables it to go up to 125 miles (201 km) and accelerate from 0-60 mph (96 km/h) in 9.2 seconds.
With instant torque, a lower centre of gravity and 125-mile range, the Swind E Classic Mini promises a unique blend of performance, go-kart handling and style for a city EV
Swindon Powertrain intends to sell its electric Mini (fully restored and electrified) from £79,000 (€89.550 / $101,000) OTR (On-The-Road) with 12 month MOT and a one-year, unlimited-mileage warranty.
The classic Mini converted to EV for sure is not a direct competitor for the upcoming factory-made electric MINI, which is coming in late 2019, but rather an EV for classic car enthusiasts.
More about the Swind E Classic Mini:
“The Swind E Classic Mini combines a fully-restored body and bespoke powertrain developed in-house by industry leaders Swindon Powertrain, specialists that have been providing engineering expertise to automotive and motorsports industries for over 40 years.
Produced in Wiltshire at the firm’s recently-upgraded facility, the Swind E Classic Mini instils all the affection of the original with state-of-the-art EV technology to create an individual, nippy, zero-emissions city car with character. While retaining the same look, proportions and spirit of the original Mini, the bespoke 80kw motor and single transmission ensures responsive and smooth power that can be used without incurring congestion charge fees. Available to order immediately in either left- or right-hand-drive, the limited production run of 100 cars starts at £79,000 and comes with an unlimited mileage one-year warranty and MOT.”
“To ensure the E Classic Mini can stand up to the rigours of today’s driving, the prototype has completed over 10,000 real world miles alongside thousands of hours of virtual simulations of the bespoke powertrain. Contemporary corrosion protection together with completely new brake and suspension parts ensure Swind’s E Classic Mini is substantially easier to live with than other classics.
This highly-advanced Swind E Classic Mini is the brainchild of Swindon Powertrain’s managing director Raphael Caillé, who saw an opportunity to produce an electric car with a soul that people from all walks of life would instantly fall in love with. “This is the first time an electrified classic Mini has entered production,” confirms Caillé. “There have been one-offs and prototypes before, but Swind is the first company to launch such a car to the public. The classic Mini has such a special place in people’s hearts, not only in the UK but around the world. The packaging of Sir Alec Issigonis’ 1959 design was truly ground-breaking and now we are making it relevant again. Its compact size and good visibility, together with contemporary performance and handling, makes it a car you’ll want to drive in the city and put a smile on your face.””
Categories: Mini
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "Swind E Classic Mini: Fully-Restored Electric Priced From $100,000"
Will be really curious to see what the actual physical package looks like under the bonnet and how it’ s been laid out.
Are the prices quoted correct?
If the UK price is £79,000 then that should include 20% VAT. If the car was sold to someone in the USA they would not pay $100,000 but around $85,000. ie. they would not pay the VAT (or if they did, they could reclaim it all)
This conversion looks like it is really well done. Will they be able to find suitable donor cars though?