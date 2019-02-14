Swind E Classic Mini: Fully-Restored Electric Priced From $100,000

38 M BY MARK KANE

Electrification of classic cars reaches Mini

For the sixty-year anniversary of Mini, Swindon Powertrain introduced at the 2019 London Classic Car Show the all-electric Swind E Classic Mini, which is scheduled for a limited production run of 100 units.

The Swind E Classic Mini is a conversion to electric drive, of a fully-restored body. The four-seater was equipped with a 24 kWh battery and 80 kW electric motor, which enables it to go up to 125 miles (201 km) and accelerate from 0-60 mph (96 km/h) in 9.2 seconds.

With instant torque, a lower centre of gravity and 125-mile range, the Swind E Classic Mini promises a unique blend of performance, go-kart handling and style for a city EV

Swindon Powertrain intends to sell its electric Mini (fully restored and electrified) from £79,000 (€89.550 / $101,000) OTR (On-The-Road) with 12 month MOT and a one-year, unlimited-mileage warranty.

The classic Mini converted to EV for sure is not a direct competitor for the upcoming factory-made electric MINI, which is coming in late 2019, but rather an EV for classic car enthusiasts.

14 photos

More about the Swind E Classic Mini: