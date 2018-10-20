StreetScooter Electric Van Receives Approval For Large Series Production

3 H BY MARK KANE

StreetScooter will be now widely available in Europe

Street Scooter GmbH, the subsidiary of Deutsche Post DHL Group, has received EC vehicle type approval from the KBA (German motor transport authority) for large series production of its basic StreetScooter WORK electric delivery van.

It means that besides hundreds of sales every month in Germany, the company will be able to without trouble sells to other countries in the European Union, Switzerland and Norway. Registrations of StreetScooters outside of Germany will be greatly simplified.

Two production sites – the main in Aachen, and the new in Düren – can together produce 20,000 StreetScooters (WORK and WORK L models) annually.

There is also a third, bigger StreetScooter WORK XL, based on a Ford Transit chassis, but it’s been produced by Ford in Cologne since October as another version of the Transit model, which means the vehicle type approval was already acquired.

Besides Germany, where StreetScooter is one of the most popular EVs (over 4,000 registrations in 10-months), some were already exported to Austria, the Netherlands and the UK. Deutsche Post DHL already uses more than 7,000 StreetScooters.

“The recently granted approval brings the Aachen-based electric vehicle producer and subsidiary of Deutsche Post DHL Group a vital step further in being able to meet growing domestic and international demand in an efficient and effective way.

In Germany, EC type approval for large series production is granted to vehicle manufacturers by the KBA to certify compliance with strict production standards, including in serial production involving many thousands of vehicles. The approval for large series production also applies to other European Union (EU) countries and to Switzerland and Norway. It greatly simplifies registration of Street Scooter vehicles in non-EU states as well.”

Achim Kampker, CEO of Street Scooter GmbH said:

“We receive lots of inquiries and concrete orders from abroad. We can now meet that demand with greater efficiency and effectiveness, especially where large orders are concerned.” “The level of interest shown in the Street Scooter by companies with large fleets, tradespeople and municipal corporations is huge. Approval for large series production means that when filling fleet orders, large numbers of vehicles can be put on the road without problems, including abroad. Given our growing production quantities, this is a truly vital step.”