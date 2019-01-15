Spain Closes 2018 With Record Electric Car Sales In December

2 H BY MARK KANE

Spain almost reached 1% EV market share in 2018 and December reveals the potential for over 2%

Spain shows some really strong EV sales numbers these days.

In December, plug-in electric car sales hit a new record of 2,256, which is 126% more than a year ago. The market share increased to a new high of 2.3%.

For 2018, sales increased by 56% to 11,639 at an average market share of 0.9%.

The top three plug-ins in the country are from Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, which is solid success:

Plug-in electric car sales in Spain – December 2018

Source: EV Sales Blog