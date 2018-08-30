Venturing To The South Pole In An Electric Car Powered By The Sun
Effort aims to spur environmental action
Adventurous expeditions have long been a part of the story about the transition to electric vehicle dominance, and now a new effort is about to extend that tradition. Meet the Polar Explorer (pictured above): a solar-powered four-wheel-drive vehicle made largely from recycled plastic that will attempt to reach the South Pole in about 10 weeks from now.
The project arose from the simple act of disposing of some plastic packaging, something millions of us do every day. For the Dutch couple at the heart of the project — Liesbeth and Edwin — this was the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back and it triggered a series of events that ultimately led them to design, build, and test this glorious photon-fed beast.
For the past year or so, the “Clean 2 Antarctica” team has been posting videos of there progress and associated activities, and so you can probably find the answers to any engineering questions among the 68 (to date) visual missives on their YouTube channel. A perusal of its website does give a few interesting facts, though. For instance, its top speed is a mere 8 kph (4.97 miles per hour) while its weight is 1485 kg (3273.87 pounds).
The “tractor” portion of the vehicle features two solar panels, with each of the two trailers it pulls support four each, giving it a total of ten panels. Speaking of the trailers, they’ll hold enough food for 47 days, though the targeted time for the expedition is 30 days. The entire train is 16 meters (52.49 feet) in length.
Despite all the preparations, the 2,400 km (1491 miles) journey should prove challenging. Though they have the advantage of being on the Southern continent when the sun never sets, they’ll also face temperatures of -30 C (-22 F) regularly and likely experience much colder. Perhaps this is a good time to mention that the cabin of the vehicle isn’t heated. (Yikes!)
We wish the couple and their entire team the best of luck with their unique adventure and hope to hear of their success in the coming months. For a little more insight into some of their preparations, check out the video below of their testing in Iceland.
Source: Reddit, Clean2Antarctica
12 Comments on "Venturing To The South Pole In An Electric Car Powered By The Sun"
That’s pretty cool! (Heh. Get it?)
But seriously, this is kinda like “The Martian” where he had to drive across the planet with an electric buggy that he powered with solar PV. This will be kinda like that since the solar insolation will be low down near pole kinda like Mars’ lower solar insolation due to being farther from the sun.
“Despite all the preparations, the 2,400 km (1491 miles) journey should prove challenging. Though they have the advantage of being on the Southern continent when the sun never sets, they’ll also face temperatures of -30 C (-22 F) regularly and likely experience much colder. Perhaps this is a good time to mention that the cabin of the vehicle isn’t heated. (Yikes!)”
That’s terrible.
It wasn’t possible to design a cabin with heating to make the long journey more comfortable?
That would use too much of the energy. Gotta conserve.
Design something that can transport a lot more solar panels?
I’m not sure if this current design is optimal.
It looks at least a bit risky to me, if you would ask me.
Dangerous journey.
I think it requires more thinking.
Agreed. I hope they have it well worked out who is going to come and rescue them when they get stuck. Cell reception is going to suck and I know AAA doesn’t service that area. My guess is they’ll need a lift on some taxpayer’s dime from somewhere.
If i was the guy ‘s wife i would increase the life insurance policy payout about now…
The only problem is, I think she’s going with him.
Hmm…the angle of the panels shouldn’t need to change much the direction of them should.
Shouldn’t the panels be on a directional pivot so they can track the sun?
My first thought as well. At the South Pole in December the sun circles the horizon at ~23 degree elevation.
He must plan to run when the sun is on his right, rest when it’s behind him, then flip the panels and run when the sun’s on his left and then rest again when it’s in front.
Good Luck.
If it is purely based on solar, it will be very tough… 10 panel at 350 W per panel is only 3.5kW peak. That is max power it will have. We all know that isn’t much power to move a vehicle. Granted, it is pretty slow speed. Even with more daylight, it will be lucky to generate more than 30-40kWh per day due to the angle. That is going to take them a long time to reach the South Pole. At 4 mph and over 1400 miles, it will take them more than 350 hours to do. With 10 hours per day, that will take them at least 35 days…
that is also assuming that there are no weather related delays. 47 days of food is probably enough if they don’t run into bad weather delays.
Perhaps more solar panels would be a good idea?
Extra weight and complexity. There will be a point of diminishing returns.