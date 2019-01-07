SK Plans To Double Investment At U.S. Battery Factory

2 H BY MARK KANE

Construction to start later this year

As we learned in December, South Korean SK Innovation intends to build a lithium-ion battery plant in Commerce, Georgia, investing $1.67 billion and employing more than 2,000 people (first phase to be more like $1 billion and more than 1,000 jobs). The article states that by 2022, the output should reach 9.8 GWh annually.

However, according to the latest news – the plant could be way bigger than initially announced. Automotive News reports the investment could double:

“South Korean lithium ion battery producer SK Innovation Co. is doubling down on its planned $1.67 billion electric vehicle battery plant in north Georgia. The company is considering plowing up to $5 billion more into the project, SK Innovation CEO Jun Kim said Friday.”

$5 billion would be three times the amount quoted a month ago, so there must be strong demand to hint at such an increase within such a short time frame.

SK Innovation customers:

Mercedes-Benz

Hyundai-Kia Motors

Volkswagen

Car plants near planned battery plant:

Hyundai (nearby in Alabama)

(nearby in Alabama) Mercedes (nearby in Alabama)

(nearby in Alabama) Honda (nearby in Alabama)

(nearby in Alabama) Mazda and Toyota (have broken ground on a jointly owned factory in Alabama)

(have broken ground on a jointly owned factory in Alabama) Kia (Georgia)

(Georgia) Volkswagen (Chattanooga, Tennessee).

Source: Automotive News