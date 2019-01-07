  1. Home
  2. Battery Tech
  3. SK Plans To Double Investment At U.S. Battery Factory

SK Plans To Double Investment At U.S. Battery Factory

2 H BY MARK KANE 3

Construction to start later this year

As we learned in December, South Korean SK Innovation intends to build a lithium-ion battery plant in Commerce, Georgia, investing $1.67 billion and employing more than 2,000 people (first phase to be more like $1 billion and more than 1,000 jobs). The article states that by 2022, the output should reach 9.8 GWh annually.

However, according to the latest news – the plant could be way bigger than initially announced. Automotive News reports the investment could double:

“South Korean lithium ion battery producer SK Innovation Co. is doubling down on its planned $1.67 billion electric vehicle battery plant in north Georgia.

The company is considering plowing up to $5 billion more into the project, SK Innovation CEO Jun Kim said Friday.”

SK Innovation
SK Innovation To Build $1.67 Billion Battery Plant In Georgia
VW Turns To SK Innovation As Cell Supplier For U.S. Electric Cars
VW Planning Its Own Battery Gigafactory With Help From SK Innovation

$5 billion would be three times the amount quoted a month ago, so there must be strong demand to hint at such an increase within such a short time frame.

SK Innovation customers:

  • Mercedes-Benz
  • Hyundai-Kia Motors
  • Volkswagen

Car plants near planned battery plant:

  • Hyundai (nearby in Alabama)
  • Mercedes (nearby in Alabama)
  • Honda (nearby in Alabama)
  • Mazda and Toyota (have broken ground on a jointly owned factory in Alabama)
  • Kia (Georgia)
  • Volkswagen (Chattanooga, Tennessee).

Source: Automotive News

Categories: Battery Tech

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "SK Plans To Double Investment At U.S. Battery Factory"

newest oldest most voted
Scott

Is Alabama the new Detroit?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
marshall

A better question is: How much are Alabama taxpayers paying these companies to locate there and are the taxpayers getting a large return on their investment?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
36 minutes ago
Doggydogworld

The Germans and Koreans got the memo, at least. Detroit and Tokyo not so much.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago