See Rivian R1T Electric Truck Live From LA
Impresses us even more when we see the real deal.
Yesterday, Rivian shocked the world by releasing specs and images of its R1T electric pickup truck.
Today, we present some lives images from the reveal event that occurred last night in Los Angeles, California.
InsideEVs sent not one, but two of our esteemed staff out to LA for this Rivian event and LA Motor Show coverage. While we’re still waiting for some video footage to come through, as well as some exclusive interview info related to the R1T, we can present these slick images. These live shots from the event come via our own Tom Moloughney.
As Tom states from his time with Rivan and the R1T:
Rivian really impressed tonight. 400+ miles of range, 0-60 in 3 seconds and crazy amounts of storage. Hopefully, they’ll stay on course for a 2020 launch. The legacy OEMs better begin to take notice of what’s going on…
Below you’ll find the live shots gallery, followed by a gallery of the stock images from Rivian:
Rivian R1T Live:
Rivian R1T Stock Images:
Do they own a factory? Where will these be made?
Rivian already owns several factories / sites around the world.
The former Mitsubishi plant in Normal, IL is their primary assembly plant.
scroll down and skip 5 topics , all need to know
I need one of these like yesterday.
Is this the first EV with a charging port on the front passenger quarter?
Not one photo of the bed. Is there a dead Yak in the back?
So I like the idea of a long distance pickup. However, being a Tesla Model 3 owner, I don’t think I would buy anything less than a Tesla with its 100kW+ charging or equivalent, and even the “equivalent” is suspect. Just came back from Sacramento over the weekend, only a single charge for the round trip from San Jose, with a chargeup in Vacaville. Lots of stalls, showed up with a 100 mile range and left with 260, but could have done it in 20 minutes flat if needed.
Its hard to discount the value of a good charging network at this point.
They did show the storage compartment under the bed with the tire in it.
Is that a second spare, or is that the only spare? Apparently the Ridgeline has a similar system, but it’s a bit inconvenient if you actually need the spare and have stuff in the back.
It’s also not really a “storage” compartment if it’s the only place to put the spare.. :p
How I feel about the Rivian RT1:
How about a photo of the trailer hitch on the back? The towing capacity is meaningless unless there is a way to attach a trailer.