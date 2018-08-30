See Rivian R1T Electric Truck Live From LA

4 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Impresses us even more when we see the real deal.

Yesterday, Rivian shocked the world by releasing specs and images of its R1T electric pickup truck.

Today, we present some lives images from the reveal event that occurred last night in Los Angeles, California.

InsideEVs sent not one, but two of our esteemed staff out to LA for this Rivian event and LA Motor Show coverage. While we’re still waiting for some video footage to come through, as well as some exclusive interview info related to the R1T, we can present these slick images. These live shots from the event come via our own Tom Moloughney.

As Tom states from his time with Rivan and the R1T:

Rivian really impressed tonight. 400+ miles of range, 0-60 in 3 seconds and crazy amounts of storage. Hopefully, they’ll stay on course for a 2020 launch. The legacy OEMs better begin to take notice of what’s going on…

Below you’ll find the live shots gallery, followed by a gallery of the stock images from Rivian:

Rivian R1T Live:

12 photos

Rivian R1T Stock Images: