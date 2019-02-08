Rivian Talks R1T Electric Truck & R1S SUV Sales Expectations
Exactly what level of sales/production volume should we be expecting here?
This usually isn’t a figure that gets tossed around often. Typically, automakers like to stay mum on expectations. However, Rivian CEO R.J. Scaringe seems willing to discuss the sales expectations of the Rivian R1T electric truck and Rivian R1S electric SUV.
In a rather lengthy interview with Forbes, Rivian CEO Scaringe lays out some combined numbers for the R1T truck and R1S SUV.
Given that both vehicles are expected to be on the rather expensive side, we didn’t expect earth-shattering numbers, but rather some down-to-earth-figures.
And that’s precisely what we got. In the Forbes interview, Scaringe explains that initial volume will be sort of low, but the ramp will happen rather quickly. As Forbes explains:
“The pickup will have a base price around $68,000, and the SUV will be $72,500 (and both come with a tax incentive). Though Rivian won’t share preorder figures, the company expects to deliver an ambitious 20,000 units (combined truck and SUV) in 2021 and 40,000 in 2022, which translates to approximately $1.4 billion and $2.8 billion, respectively, in sales. By comparison, Tesla sold 22,000 units of the Model S in its first full year and some 25,000 units of the Model X when it debuted.”
Solid figures for sure. And doubling within a year of launch is a promising comment too.
Honestly, though, no other automaker outside of Tesla has created the stir caused by Rivian. That occurred back when it debuted its R1T electric truck in LA. We’re guessing demand is going to far outpace supply here.
Source: Forbes
3 Comments on "Rivian Talks R1T Electric Truck & R1S SUV Sales Expectations"
20,000 is a good place to start. Will be interesting to watch them grow.
For scale comparison, Ford sold 1.075 million F-Series pickups in 2018.
When you compare 20k and 40k to the F150 Raptor sales of around 13k/year, this should scare the establishment considerably. This is going to be the wake-up call for GM and Ford as it was for Lexus, Jaguar, and Infiniti when the Tesla Model S hit the market. I can easily see a 20% drop across the ICE luxury pickup market in 2021 due to Rivian. I can also see Tesla taking a hit on the Model X, based on local Tesla community chatter.
I hate all this deceptive and dishonest PR that seems to be the norm now. “The pickup will have a base price around $68,000, and the SUV will be $72,500 (and both come with a tax incentive).” “Around”, what does that mean??? Plus or minus what? They have already said that when they launch, these “base” vehicles won’t be available for sale and there is no hard date as to when, if ever they will be. It’s the whole $35,000 Model 3 all over again. Instead of telling us the fictitious “base” price, tell us what the damn thing will ACTUALLY cost at launch!! Come on Rivian, I dare ya!!