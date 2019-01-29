Rivian CEO Has In-Depth R1T & R1S EV Chat In Gondola: Video

47 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

We’d be lying if we didn’t say we’re a bit jealous.

Our good friend Sean Mitchell just published one of the coolest interviews we’ve ever seen. He’s in Aspen, Colorado, in a gondola with Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe. It’s about a 20-minute ride, and these two have no problem filling it up with interesting dialogue. We had hoped to interview RJ soon at the Plymouth office near Detroit. However, it appears we’ll have to up the ante to keep up with Sean. Perhaps we should take him kayaking, scuba diving, or skydiving?

At any rate, we absolutely love when a CEO is so candid. It has been very clear to us all along that Scaringe is extremely intelligent, very approachable, and highly professional, yet still fun and charismatic. Since Rivian spent years hiding its work and plans, it seems now there’s really nothing to hold back. Scaringe answers questions freely and doesn’t avoid the details about the company and its upcoming vehicles: the Rivian R1T electric pickup truck and the R1S electric SUV.

So, grab some hot chocolate, kick back, relax, and pretend you’re in Aspen with RJ. If you don’t have time to watch the entire video right now, check out the video description below. Sean has broken down the times related to specific topics. Once you’re finished watching, leave us some thoughts in the comment section below.

Video Description via Sean Mitchell (AllThingsEV.info) on YouTube:

Aspen gondola chat with Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe

