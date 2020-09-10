YouTube channel ThomasGiegerCar was able to get ahold of a Volkswagen ID.4 prototype to test drive and review. We've seen most of the crossover via teasers and leaks, but this gives us a much better idea of the car as a whole, assuming things don't change much in the production version.

The upcoming 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUV, originally known as the Crozz, will be officially revealed by the automaker on September 23, 2020. However, series production has already started, and deliveries are expected before the end of the year. The ID.4 is the second VW model to be built on the MEB-platform. It will be manufactured in Zwickau initially, with additional future production in China and Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Interestingly, perhaps due to COVID-19, as well as issues related to the ID.3, VW hasn't shown the production ID.4 or revealed final specs. However, camouflaged units and prototypes have been shown, and the automaker has teased the SUV's capabilities. It is expected to have 311 miles of range based on the WLTP scale.

The ID.4 stands to be a direct competitor with the Tesla Model Y. According to this reviewer, it will "spoil the show" for the new Tesla crossover. While the Model Y isn't available in Europe, and won't be by the time the ID.4 comes to market, it's currently sold in the U.S., a market that won't see the ID.4 for some time.

