Before its mid lifecycle refresh, the popular Renault Zoe had one major weak point - its cheap feeling interior that was not a very pleasant place to spend time. But now that this point has been addressed, with the addition of new tech and better battery packs, it’s really hard to avoid considering the Zoe if you’re in the market for a small, affordable EV in Europe.

Carwow’s Mat Watson seems to have a very positive view of the little battery powered Renault, as his review of it is very positive. With the new 25 percent larger battery pack (52 kWh), the Zoe is WLTP rated for a maximum range of 245 miles (394 km).

It can now also be had with a more powerful (optional) 135 horsepower electric motor which slashes its sprint time to 62 mph (100 km/h) from 10.8 seconds to 9 seconds, as well as nudging the top speed up slightly, from 84 mph (135 km/h) to 87 mph (140 km/h). No, it’s not turned into an electric hot hatch, but the extra power is definitely welcome to make it even nippier to drive around town.

As previously mentioned, the pre-refresh Zoe’s interior was quite cheap and nasty feeling. It really revealed where cost cutting had been applied for Renault to be able to sell the Zoe at its relatively low price. Now, though, with its all-new interior, it is so much more pleasant and this essentially eliminates this car’s most obvious weak point (aside from the fact that the battery pack is air-cooled); the new interior is still not perfect, though, as you'll see in the video.