Since the Volkswagen ID.3 soon will reach first customers, let's take a look at the new point-of-view (POV) video from the driver's perspective.

The ID3. 1ST presentation includes country road and highway driving, as well as a quick look at the exterior and interior (front, rear, trunk and under the hood).

Overall, it looks pretty good, like a proper daily driver, with silent and smooth, effortless acceleration. Of course, none of those things surprise us, as it's an electric car after all.

If Volkswagen ID.3 succeeds, it should become one of the top-selling electric cars in Europe. We are talking about 5,000-10,000 units a month, after the initial surge of 30,000 1ST delivered more or less simultaneously.

According to first reviews by Autogefühl and CarPervert's Jonny Smith, the biggest hurdle seems to be the software for infotainment and controlling various features of the car.

Soon we will see how the first customers react to the ID.3 and how they like the final product.