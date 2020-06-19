The Porsche Taycan has taken the performance EV segment by storm, providing a remarkably fun handling experience and that powerful EV staple: neck bending acceleration. The versions most capable of inducing the latter is the Turbo S, but in the United States, it’s a whopping $34,100 more expensive than the already expensive $150,900 Turbo model, and there really isn’t that much in it.

Both actually have the same power output during normal driving, but the Turbo S has a boost function that temporarily gives it 751 horsepower versus the Turbo’s maximum output of 671 horsepower. Under normal conditions, both make the same 616 horsepower, although the Turbo S does have a bigger front motor (which helps it achieve the superior peak power) and as a result it has more torque on tap (774 pound-feet versus 626 pound-feet).

But even so, is it worth spending the extra money on the Turbo S? Well, this video by The Straight Pipes pits the two versions of the Taycan against one another to try to make this decision easier to make. They really do a thorough job of analyzing what the differences between the two cars are and how they affect the way they drive and feel.

It basically boils down to how much you have to spend on your Taycan. The pragmatic approach would see you getting the cheaper Turbo, but if you want the very pinnacle of the range and you simply must have the Turbo S, the extra equipment, performance and exclusivity it provides make a compelling case for it.