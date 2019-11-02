Volkswagen ID.4 crossover/SUV will be a global model, available from 2020/2021 on.
Volkswagen ID.4 is the second all-electric model in all-new MEB-based Volkswagen ID. family that started with the ID.3 compact model. It was previewed by the I.D. CROZZ concepts since 2017.
The ID.4 is a slightly bigger car (comparable to the Volkswagen Tiguan and sort of a crossover type vehicle), which is expected to enter into production about a year after the ID.3 (from late 2020) in two body versions (SUV and a coupe-like style).
The ID.4 will be the first ID. model available in North America (as the ID.3 is envisioned for Europe/China). Moreover, the production of ID.4 will be located at the Chattanooga, Tennessee plant. The ID.4 will be a truly global model.
Volkswagen ID.4 specs (expected)
- based on MEB platform
- long-range, all-wheel-drive option
- DC fast charging at 125-150 kW
Gallery: VW ID.4 teasers
Volkswagen ID.4 what to expect
- slightly bigger than ID.3, comparable to Volkswagen Tiguan
- to be available in two body versions (SUV and coupe-like style)
- production to start at the end of 2020 at the Chattanooga, Tennessee plant (possibly at other locations too)
- to be sold globally
The I.D. CROZZ concept specs:
- 83 kWh battery
- 500 km (310 miles) NEDC range (think 225-250 miles/360-400 km in the real world/EPA estimated)
- dual motor, all-wheel drive
- 225 kW system output (75 kW / 140 Nm front and 150 kW / 310 Nm rear)
- 30-minute recharge using CCS Combo