Volkswagen ID.4 crossover/SUV will be a global model, available from 2020/2021 on.

Volkswagen ID.4 is the second all-electric model in all-new MEB-based Volkswagen ID. family that started with the ID.3 compact model. It was previewed by the I.D. CROZZ concepts since 2017.

The ID.4 is a slightly bigger car (comparable to the Volkswagen Tiguan and sort of a crossover type vehicle), which is expected to enter into production about a year after the ID.3 (from late 2020) in two body versions (SUV and a coupe-like style).

The ID.4 will be the first ID. model available in North America (as the ID.3 is envisioned for Europe/China). Moreover, the production of ID.4 will be located at the Chattanooga, Tennessee plant. The ID.4 will be a truly global model.

Volkswagen ID.4 specs (expected)

  • based on MEB platform
  • long-range, all-wheel-drive option
  • DC fast charging at 125-150 kW

Gallery: VW ID.4 teasers

VW ID.4 teaser
4 Photos
VW ID.4 teaser VW ID.4 teaser VW ID.4 teaser VW ID.4 teaser

Volkswagen ID.4 what to expect

  • slightly bigger than ID.3, comparable to Volkswagen Tiguan
  • to be available in two body versions (SUV and coupe-like style)
  • production to start at the end of 2020 at the Chattanooga, Tennessee plant (possibly at other locations too)
  • to be sold globally

Spy photos

spy photos volkswagen id crozz id4x More Spy Photos Of The Volkswagen ID. CROZZ (aka ID.4X)
volkswagen id3 crozz seen together Volkswagen ID.3 & ID. CROZZ Spotted Together Testing
volkswagen id crozz spy camo Volkswagen I.D. Crozz Electric Crossover Spotted Again In Camo
spied volkswagen id crozz mule based on tiguan Spied: Volkswagen I.D. Crozz Mule Based On Tiguan

The I.D. CROZZ concept specs:

  • 83 kWh battery
  • 500 km (310 miles) NEDC range (think 225-250 miles/360-400 km in the real world/EPA estimated)
  • dual motor, all-wheel drive
  • 225 kW system output (75 kW / 140 Nm front and 150 kW / 310 Nm rear)
  • 30-minute recharge using CCS Combo