Volkswagen ID.4 is the second all-electric model in all-new MEB-based Volkswagen ID. family that started with the ID.3 compact model. It was previewed by the I.D. CROZZ concepts since 2017.

The ID.4 is a slightly bigger car (comparable to the Volkswagen Tiguan and sort of a crossover type vehicle), which is expected to enter into production about a year after the ID.3 (from late 2020) in two body versions (SUV and a coupe-like style).

The ID.4 will be the first ID. model available in North America (as the ID.3 is envisioned for Europe/China). Moreover, the production of ID.4 will be located at the Chattanooga, Tennessee plant. The ID.4 will be a truly global model.

Volkswagen ID.4 specs (expected)

based on MEB platform

long-range, all-wheel-drive option

DC fast charging at 125-150 kW

Volkswagen ID.4 what to expect

slightly bigger than ID.3, comparable to Volkswagen Tiguan

to be available in two body versions (SUV and coupe-like style)

production to start at the end of 2020 at the Chattanooga, Tennessee plant (possibly at other locations too)

to be sold globally

The I.D. CROZZ concept specs: