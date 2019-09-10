Here's perhaps the slickest image comparison yet featuring the all-new Porsche Taycan and the Tesla Model S. Specs, price and more included too.

Editor's note: This original article comes to us via our sister site over in Italy. Do check it out here. We've translated the text, but left its original character (including mostly metric measures) intact as much as possible.

Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S: two different ways to design and build an electric sports sedan, but two cars that end up a lot alike in size and performance. The Taycan is new and brings with it all the sporting tradition of the House of Zuffenhausen, seasoned with unmistakable technology and design. The Model S boasts a seven-year career, was the pioneer of the segment and is one of the best-selling battery-powered cars.

The challenge between the two already seems very interesting and, while we are waiting to be able to make a direct comparison on the road, we can start to compare them here to understand the similarities and differences.

Similar measurements, different shapes

A first point in common between the two electrics is that of the external dimensions, with the Porsche Taycan at 4.96 meters in length, almost one centimeter less than the Tesla Model S. The width is identical for both (1.96 meters), while the Taycan is lower than its American rival and has a shorter wheelbase of just six centimeters.

Template Length Width Height Step Front track Roadway post. Porsche Taycan Turbo S 4,963 mm 1,966 mm 1,378 mm 2,900 mm 1,690 mm 1,655 mm Tesla Model S Performance 4,970 mm 1,964 mm 1,445 mm 2.960 mm 1,662 mm 1,700 mm

Very close are also the roadway dimensions which on the Porsche are curiously wider in front than behind. The Taycan has four doors and not five with the counted hatchback like the Model S.

Bigger boot for Tesla

Moving on to the load capacity, we see that the new Taycan wins the measure in the volume of the small front compartment (frunk) and that the Model S is still ahead in the liters of the rear trunk. In terms of aerodynamics, the Model S still wins with a Cx of 0.23 against the 0.25 of the Taycan Turbo S (0.22 the Turbo). As for the empty weight, the Tesla wins by being 50 kg lighter than the German.

Template Empty weight

Cx Front luggage compartment

Post boot Porsche Taycan Turbo S 2,295 kg 0.25 81 l 366 l Tesla Model S Performance 2.241 kg 0.23 59.5 l 744.7 l

Two gears against one

To draw a parallel at the mechanical level, it is necessary to take two specific models, the Porsche Taycan Turbo S and the Tesla Model S Performance, both included in the exclusive club of the over 690 HP: 750 HP (with overboost) for Taycan and 751 HP (estimated) for Model S.

Template Power

Couple Speed

Acceleration Porsche Taycan Turbo S 761 CV 1,050 Nm 260 km / h 2.8 sec. Tesla Model S Performance 772 CV (estimated) 931 Nm (estimated) 261 km / h 2.6 sec.

Similarly, the performance of the two electric sedans can be easily compared because they are very close. The Tesla Model S in Ludicrous Performance wins in acceleration 0-100 km / h: 2.6 seconds against the 2.8 seconds of the Porsche Taycan Turbo S.

Tesla wins independently

The two electric motors, one per axle, are also common, but the transmission, two-speed on the Porsche and one-speed on the Tesla, takes care of differentiating them. The battery capacity is also similar, reaching 93.4 kWh in the case of Taycan and 100 kWh for Model S.

Template Battery capacity

Autonomy (WLTP) Max CC recharge

Max AC charging Porsche Taycan Turbo S 93.4 kWh 412 km 270 kW 11 kW Tesla Model S Performance 100 kWh 590 km 200 kW 16.5 kW

However, the Taycan promises a better ability to be carried to the limit, with less intrusive electronic controls and even more aggressive driving, following the Porsche tradition. Another important advantage of the American concerns the range (WLTP) which reaches 590 km and is just 412 km for the Taycan. The Taycan, thanks to the 800-volt onboard system, has the advantage when evaluating the maximum direct-current charging power: 270 kW against 200 kW.

Double screen for Taycan, online updates for Model S

On to the famous 17" vertical screen of the Model S, the Taycan responds with a dual-display on the dashboard, a 10.9" central display and an 8.4 "display (optional) in front of the passenger. On both the instrumentation is digital.

A substantial difference is that the German can currently upgrade online (over-the-air) only at the infotainment level, while the American is still at the forefront with its remote updates for engine management, battery, driving aids and security systems.

They are separated by 71,000 euros

A final point to consider is that of the price, a field in which the Porsche Taycan Turbo S is more expensive than the Tesla Model S Performance (see U.S. price info here), even when the 21 "wheels and the autonomous driving at maximum potential are added to the American: 190,977 euros the Porsche and the Tesla 119,880 euros. In practice, the gap is around 71,000 euros, as can be seen from the Taycan online configurator and the Model S configurator.