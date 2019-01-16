Renault Expands ZOE Fleet In Zity Car Sharing In Spain
More electric cars will be available for sharing in Madrid
The new electric car sharing service Zity in Madrid, Spain turns out to be very popular as 157,000 people used it in the first year.
The fleet of 500 Renault ZOE Z.E. 40 is soon to be expanded by another 150 ZOE to 650 total by the end of January. We don’t know the number of trips, but as many customers were using Zity more than once, it’s maybe on the track to profitability.
In its first year, @Zity was used by 157,000 people in Madrid. That’s why it’s no surprise that the electric #CarSharing service will be adding 150 new vehicles to its existing fleet, for a total of 650 #RenaultZOE by the end of January! ⚡ pic.twitter.com/RPXZXdc95K
— Renault ZE (@RenaultZE) January 14, 2019
