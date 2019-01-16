Renault Expands ZOE Fleet In Zity Car Sharing In Spain

9 M BY MARK KANE

More electric cars will be available for sharing in Madrid

The new electric car sharing service Zity in Madrid, Spain turns out to be very popular as 157,000 people used it in the first year.

The fleet of 500 Renault ZOE Z.E. 40 is soon to be expanded by another 150 ZOE to 650 total by the end of January. We don’t know the number of trips, but as many customers were using Zity more than once, it’s maybe on the track to profitability.