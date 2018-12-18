Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Invest In 5-Minute Battery Charge Startup Enevate
Extreme fast charging is promised.
Alliance Ventures, the strategic venture capital arm of Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, has participated in the latest round of funding in Enevate Corporation, a battery start-up based in Irvine, California.
The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance is just another high-profile investor – right after LG Chem in October – which makes us think that Enevate really has something feasible in the works.
Enevate promises that its silicon-dominant lithium-ion cells combines several advantages:
- extreme fast-charging capabilities (can be charged to 75% capacity in five minutes)
- high energy density for long-range EVs (around 250-300 Wh/kg)
- can also safely charge and discharge down to -40°C and capture more energy during regenerative braking
- low cost
- improved safety
Enevate intends to licenses its silicon-dominant HD-Energy Technology to battery and car manufacturers that will launch volume production.
The list of investors already includes: Mission Ventures, Draper Fisher Jurvetson, Tsing Capital, Infinite Potential Technologies, Presidio Ventures – a Sumitomo Corporation company, CEC Capital, Samsung, Lenovo, LG Chem, and the Alliance (Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi).
Francois Dossa, Alliance Global Vice President, Ventures and Open Innovation, said:
“We are pleased to participate in Enevate’s latest funding round. This strategic investment allows us to support the development of Enevate proprietary cutting edge electrode technology. Continued development in this critical field will help us accelerate the electrification of our vehicles.”
Enevate President and CEO Robert A. Rango said:
“We share the common goal of making electric vehicles easier to use and adopt in mass markets. We look forward to our strategic partnership with Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, as they are a global leader in electric vehicles and they understand the market needs of EV consumers worldwide.”
Bonus video: LG Chem has participated in Enevate’s recent funding
Enevate is a small company with a few people.
We had Envia which was suppose to change everything, they did not.
With so many companies and universities working on solid-state batteries and all the financial support they are receiving, I expect a major breakthrough soon. I won’t mind waiting 10 minutes for a recharge that will get me 200 more miles down the highway, as long as there are enough charging stations around to prevent panic-searching and waiting in line for a recharge.
So many fast charge possibilities now: enevate, ionic materials, store dot, quantumscape, fisker: surely one of them will get it right soon!
So lets do a little math
Say 100kWh battery
Say charge time of 5 minute
Therefore to charge in 5 minute requires 12 times the 60 minute rate
Therefore 100kW * 12 = 1.2MW
Remember power = I^2 * R causing losses to go sky high
Say 800V charging
Therefore 1,200,000W / 800V = 1500 amps, loots of places for I^2 * R loss
Also say a charging efficiency of 90% = 10% loss very optimistic at these currents
Therefore 10% loss of 1,200kW = 120kW, the car has to dump a lot of heat, but only for a 5 minutes.
Sounds like lots of thermal management problems to me.
Lots of assumptions in your calculations with no actual spec on this battery.
Increasing the voltage decreases the amperage proportionately – charging at higher than 800V is one way to reduce the high current.
Heat is another matter. This battery is silicone dominant, perhaps this helps with the heat management in some ways as silicone is an excellent heat insulator.
I’m sure there must be some promising tech in there somewhere. Big companies that invested in this little startup had to do their homework before dumping a lot of money.
Sure, let’s pick random numbers and do some math.
Say 60kWh battery (much more common than 100kWh)
Say charge time of 5 minutes to 75% (after all, that’s straight from the article).
Therefore 45kWh in 5 minutes is 540kW
Say 800V charging (since that is the current standard for the “350kW” chargers being installed)
Therefore 540kW / 800V = 675A
Notice that my number is less than half of yours?
Still a thermal management problem for sure, but let’s not blow this out of proportion.
I love how the “gas car” looks like a Leaf as well. In a way, it’s refreshing to see the EV shown as the “norm” rather than making the EV look like a gas car.