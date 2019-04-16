Presenting The New Kia Soul EV: Slideshow Plus Gallery
19 M BY MARK KANE
The long-range Kia Soul EV is here
Kia recently released tons of new photos (see gallery on the bottom) of the new-generation Soul EV (aka e-Soul), which in Europe will be the only Soul that you can get as the combustion enginer version was retired.
Just like in the case of the Kia Niro EV and Hyundai Kona Electric, there will be two versions (in some markets like in the U.S., just the 64 kWh version):
- Long-range: 64 kWh battery and 150 kW electric motor
- Standard: 39.2 kWh battery and 100 kW electric motor
The official presentation of the 3rd generation includes interesting slides, which we attached below too.
Range and efficiency
100 kW fast charging capability
Efficient heating system
Upgraded drive unit
Decent performance
General improvements over 2nd generation
Colors
Dimensions and trunk
Kia e-Soul specs:
Long-range battery pack
- 64 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery (180 Ah of capacity and 356 V of nominal voltage, 170 kW power output)
- Range WLTP: 452 km (280 miles). U.S. version was rated by EPA at 243 miles (391 km)
- Energy consumption WLTP: 157 Wh/km
- Energy density (cell) 250 Wh/kg
- 150 kW (@ 3,800 – 8000 rpm) and 395 Nm (@ 0 – 3,600 rpm) permanent magnet AC synchronous motor
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.6 seconds
- Top speed: 167 km/h (104 miles)
- on-board charger 7.2 kW
- CCS DC fast-charging capability as standard – from 20% up to 80% capacity in just 42 minutes from a 100 kW DC fast-charger
- Weight: 1,682 kg (Curb weight) and 2,180 kg (Gross weight)
- Luggage capacity (litres, VDA):
- Behind second row 315
- Behind first row 1,339
Standard battery pack
- 39.2 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery (120 Ah of capacity and 327 V of nominal voltage, 104 kW power output)
- Range WLTP: 277 km (172 miles)
- Energy consumption WLTP: 145 Wh/km
- Energy density (cell) 250 Wh/kg
- 100 kW (@ 2,600 – 8000 rpm) and 395 Nm (@ 0 – 2,400 rpm) permanent magnet AC synchronous motor
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 9.6 seconds
- Top speed: 156 km/h (97 miles)
- on-board charger 7.2 kW
- CCS DC fast-charging capability as standard – from 20% up to 80% capacity in just 42 minutes from a 100 kW DC fast-charger
- Weight: 1,593 kg (Curb weight) and 2,025 kg (Gross weight)
- Luggage capacity (litres, VDA):
- Behind second row 315
- Behind first row 1,339
Categories: Kia
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!