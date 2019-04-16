Presenting The New Kia Soul EV: Slideshow Plus Gallery

19 M BY MARK KANE

The long-range Kia Soul EV is here

Kia recently released tons of new photos (see gallery on the bottom) of the new-generation Soul EV (aka e-Soul), which in Europe will be the only Soul that you can get as the combustion enginer version was retired.

Just like in the case of the Kia Niro EV and Hyundai Kona Electric, there will be two versions (in some markets like in the U.S., just the 64 kWh version):

Long-range: 64 kWh battery and 150 kW electric motor

battery and electric motor Standard: 39.2 kWh battery and 100 kW electric motor

The official presentation of the 3rd generation includes interesting slides, which we attached below too.

Range and efficiency

100 kW fast charging capability

Efficient heating system

Upgraded drive unit

Decent performance

General improvements over 2nd generation

Colors

Dimensions and trunk

Kia e-Soul specs:

Long-range battery pack

64 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery (180 Ah of capacity and 356 V of nominal voltage, 170 kW power output)

(180 Ah of capacity and 356 V of nominal voltage, 170 kW power output) Range WLTP: 452 km (280 miles). U.S. version was rated by EPA at 243 miles (391 km)



Energy consumption WLTP: 157 Wh/km

Energy density (cell) 250 Wh/kg

150 kW (@ 3,800 – 8000 rpm) and 395 Nm (@ 0 – 3,600 rpm) permanent magnet AC synchronous motor

(@ 3,800 – 8000 rpm) (@ 0 – 3,600 rpm) permanent magnet AC synchronous motor 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.6 seconds

Top speed: 167 km/h (104 miles)

on-board charger 7.2 kW

CCS DC fast-charging capability as standard – from 20% up to 80% capacity in just 42 minutes from a 100 kW DC fast-charger

Weight: 1,682 kg (Curb weight) and 2,180 kg (Gross weight)

Luggage capacity (litres, VDA): Behind second row 315 Behind first row 1,339



Standard battery pack

39.2 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery (120 Ah of capacity and 327 V of nominal voltage, 104 kW power output)

(120 Ah of capacity and 327 V of nominal voltage, 104 kW power output) Range WLTP: 277 km (172 miles)

Energy consumption WLTP: 145 Wh/km

Energy density (cell) 250 Wh/kg

100 kW (@ 2,600 – 8000 rpm) and 395 Nm (@ 0 – 2,400 rpm) permanent magnet AC synchronous motor

(@ 2,600 – 8000 rpm) (@ 0 – 2,400 rpm) permanent magnet AC synchronous motor 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 9.6 seconds

Top speed: 156 km/h (97 miles)

on-board charger 7.2 kW

CCS DC fast-charging capability as standard – from 20% up to 80% capacity in just 42 minutes from a 100 kW DC fast-charger

Weight: 1,593 kg (Curb weight) and 2,025 kg (Gross weight)

Luggage capacity (litres, VDA): Behind second row 315 Behind first row 1,339

