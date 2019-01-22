Porsche Taycan Production Reportedly Set For 40,000 Annually

19 M BY MARK KANE

Taycan to be one of the best-selling vehicles for Porsche

According to German magazine Automobilwoche, Porsche decided to set the Taycan production target at 40,000 per year.

The first signs that the initial goal of 20,000 will be increased appeared several weeks ago and it seems that Porsche is encouraged by the feedback from customers and the number of reservations (in Norway alone about 3,000).

It’s hard to definitely say what production level will be achieved in the first year and whether it concerns solely the Taycan model or Taycan plus other derivatives.

In 2018, sales of Porsche increased by 4% to an all-time record of 256,255. A big part of growth were new versions of the plug-in hybrid Panamera.

With the addition of Taycan, Porsche will be selling some 300,000 cars per year, and plug-ins will become a significant part of the brand.

Market introduction of Taycan is expected at the end of this year.

Source: automobilwoche.de via Electrek