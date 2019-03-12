Porsche Next-Gen Batteries Set To Provide Huge Electric Range
It appears Porsche has a trick up its sleeve.
We hear about potential battery breakthroughs often, but most don’t amount to anything tangible right away. This is not to say that the breakthroughs aren’t possible. Rather, it’s going to take time before automakers can appropriately implement them. Porsche CEO Oliver Blume revealed in a recent interview that the company has next-gen batteries already set for next year. These new batteries will eventually make their way into Porsche’s upcoming plug-in electric vehicles.
The CEO shared (via Electrek):
The next generation of batteries will come in 2020, and will bring an increase in the ampere hours of our battery cells from 37 to 47. This will permit us to achieve larger ranges, which we will gradually introduce into our products.
While Blume did say that the new battery cells will go into Porsche vehicles as soon as next year, the automaker is putting greater effort into getting its upcoming Taycan launched first. The automaker already has some 20,000 people interested in the vehicle. It announced not long ago that due to the high demand, it will increase production pursuits.
It’s important to note that 20,000 people did not pre-order the Taycan, since pre-orders aren’t yet available. But, this total number is an indicator of those who have said they are interested in the all-electric Porsche sports car and reportedly placed a deposit. Blume said:
This is a significantly higher figure than we expected: we usually only see ordering peaks after the first driving reports are available, when the vehicle is presented, and when customers have been able to sit in the car in real life.
According to Electrek, the CEO noted that the company may try to get customers into a temporary Panamera Plug-In Hybrid if they have to wait too long for their Taycan to arrive. He explained:
If there are waiting times, we might take the opportunity to gently introduce customers to the Taycan; so for example, we could make a Panamera plug-in hybrid temporarily available to customers before they receive a Taycan. But right now we’re awaiting the start of production before we talk about specific delivery times.
Porsche has big plans for a whole range of plug ins in the coming years. If it intends to get new, longer-rage battery cells into the Taycan, it only makes sense that all subsequent vehicles will also get some form of next-gen batteries. The Taycan is due to launch in September as a 2020 model.
Source: Electrek
We have a next generation of batteries, maybe next year, but let’s talk about the Taycan which, cough cough, doesn’t actually have 20K pre-orders because there’s no such thing as pre-orders but some people said they’re interested in the car.
Nope, it’s reservations and they are a refundable €2,500. I have one and I also still have just converted my €1000 Model 3 reservation, also refundable and not a pre order, into an order.
Nope, its not all reservations. It is is reservations plus hand raisers that equal 20k.
There is such a thing as pre-orders, it is pretty common when new model or model years are about to get released. But a pre-order is a binding order withing set limits which will automatically be converted into a real order as soon as that is possible.
The term pre-order is extremely misused these days though when zero commitment reservations, with or without paying a (refundable) reservation fee, too often being called orders or pre-orders when they are no such thing.
30% increase in Ah sounds impressive but not to the extend the weight and size of the cells increases. Too bad (but probably not accidental) that Porsche doesn’t have info on actual energy density increase.
The 37Ah cell is likely low energy density so they can hit their fasr charge times. The 47Ah cell will increase range but probably reduce fast charge speed.
Fast charge times are achieved by not charging fully. The cell capacity has nothing to do with it, except that now that same % SOC takes you farther.
There was an interesting interview on FullyCharged about battery development. The interviewee was saying that the full development time for a battery technology is 3-5 years. Assuming this is correct, all the major producers would have a decent idea where their available technology will be at in two to three years. You can kind of see how if you are actually selling EVs now (Tesla, Nissan, GM), you don’t want to under-cut your current sales by admitting that there will be better range just around the corner. If you don’t have anything to sell, you want to convince people to wait for their car when it comes out.
Some of the bravado from Porsche should not be Taycan seriously. I will believe it when they can sell it, not say it.
The 37 to 47 Ah comments refer to their PHEVs, not BEVs like Taycan.
Porsche is about to make their first BEV for delivery in 2020 so that will count as first generation battery but next generation sound better I guess.