Plug-Ins Account For Over 3% Of New Car Sales In UK In October 2018
October was strong, but a downturn lies ahead.
In October, some 4,704 new plug-in cars were registered in the UK, which is not only 31.8% more than a year ago, but also a high 3.06% market share:
- 1,256 BEVs (up 86.9% year-over-year)
- 3,448 PHEVs (down 19.1% year-over-year)
So far this year, the market increased by 22.7% to 49,558 aan t average market share of about 2.4%.
Starting November 9, the UK changes its incentives for plug-in cars, practically cutting PHEVs from the Plug-In Car Grant and lowering the amount for BEVs, which means that at least from December on we will likely see lower sales results.
“…only vehicles qualified to Category 1 (BEVs, FCVs, or the longest range plug-in hybrids) will be able to get Plug-In Car Grant and the amount will be £3,500 (down by £1,000).
Category 1 – cars with zero emission range of 70 miles or more and CO2 emission below 50 g/km. (£3,500, no price cap)
Category 2 – cars with zero emission range 10-69 miles and CO2 emission below 50 g/km (grant not available)
Category 3 – cars with zero emission range 20 or more miles and CO2 emission 50-75 g/km (grant not available)“
Plug-in Electric Car Registrations in UK – October 2018
4 Comments on "Plug-Ins Account For Over 3% Of New Car Sales In UK In October 2018"
Super…the days of EREVs are over, only EVs deserve love now.
There is just one model worthy of being called EREV out there, more would help a lot. I hope Mazda will soon come with their EREVs.
PHEVs still outselling BEVs by nearly 3-1.
Considering they sold 3 Prius in London in 2000, they have come a long way.