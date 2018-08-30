Plug-Ins Account For Over 3% Of New Car Sales In UK In October 2018

4 H BY MARK KANE

October was strong, but a downturn lies ahead.

In October, some 4,704 new plug-in cars were registered in the UK, which is not only 31.8% more than a year ago, but also a high 3.06% market share:

1,256 BEVs (up 86.9% year-over-year)

(up 86.9% year-over-year) 3,448 PHEVs (down 19.1% year-over-year)

So far this year, the market increased by 22.7% to 49,558 aan t average market share of about 2.4%.

Starting November 9, the UK changes its incentives for plug-in cars, practically cutting PHEVs from the Plug-In Car Grant and lowering the amount for BEVs, which means that at least from December on we will likely see lower sales results.

“…only vehicles qualified to Category 1 (BEVs, FCVs, or the longest range plug-in hybrids) will be able to get Plug-In Car Grant and the amount will be £3,500 (down by £1,000).

Category 1 – cars with zero emission range of 70 miles or more and CO2 emission below 50 g/km. (£3,500, no price cap)

Category 2 – cars with zero emission range 10-69 miles and CO2 emission below 50 g/km (grant not available)



Category 3 – cars with zero emission range 20 or more miles and CO2 emission 50-75 g/km (grant not available)“