  1. Home
  2. Sales
  3. Plug-Ins Account For Over 3% Of New Car Sales In UK In October 2018

Plug-Ins Account For Over 3% Of New Car Sales In UK In October 2018

4 H BY MARK KANE 4

October was strong, but a downturn lies ahead.

In October, some 4,704 new plug-in cars were registered in the UK, which is not only 31.8% more than a year ago, but also a high 3.06% market share:

  • 1,256 BEVs (up 86.9% year-over-year)
  • 3,448 PHEVs (down 19.1% year-over-year)

So far this year, the market increased by 22.7% to 49,558 aan t average market share of about 2.4%.

News from UK
UK Excludes PHEVs From Plug-In Electric Car Grant: BEVs Still Qualify
Mitsubishi Cries Foul Over End Of Grant In UK: Outlander PHEV Sales
Nissan LEAF Might Become 10% More Expensive Because Of Brexit

Starting November 9, the UK changes its incentives for plug-in cars, practically cutting PHEVs from the Plug-In Car Grant and lowering the amount for BEVs, which means that at least from December on we will likely see lower sales results.

“…only vehicles qualified to Category 1 (BEVs, FCVs, or the longest range plug-in hybrids) will be able to get Plug-In Car Grant and the amount will be £3,500 (down by £1,000).

Category 1 – cars with zero emission range of 70 miles or more and CO2 emission below 50 g/km. (£3,500, no price cap)

Category 2 – cars with zero emission range 10-69 miles and CO2 emission below 50 g/km (grant not available)

Category 3 – cars with zero emission range 20 or more miles and CO2 emission 50-75 g/km (grant not available)

Plug-in Electric Car Registrations in UK – October 2018

Categories: Sales

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

4 Comments on "Plug-Ins Account For Over 3% Of New Car Sales In UK In October 2018"

newest oldest most voted
drpawansharma

Super…the days of EREVs are over, only EVs deserve love now.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Micke Larsson

There is just one model worthy of being called EREV out there, more would help a lot. I hope Mazda will soon come with their EREVs.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Gazz

PHEVs still outselling BEVs by nearly 3-1.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
SJC

Considering they sold 3 Prius in London in 2000, they have come a long way.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
56 minutes ago