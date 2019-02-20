Peugeot Presents New ‘e-MOTION’ Electric Brand Signature

10 M BY MARK KANE

Broad electrification of Peugeot starts this year

Peugeot announced the launch of a new ‘MOTION & e-MOTION’ brand signature to mark its transition towards an electric future. The “e-” prefix in the previous ‘MOTION & EMOTION’ signature represents the electrification.

The new Peugeot Lion emblem is to be unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. This year, the show appears likely to become biggest EV and PHEV event ever.

Peugeot (as the entire PSA Group) is starting broad electrification this year. In the case of Peugeot, the lineup will be electrified by 2023, which means that every model should get at least an electrified version. The first plug-in (from the new set) is to be launched later this year.

