PepsiCo Orders 100 Tesla Semis
15 hours ago by Mark Kane 48Comments
PepsiCo becomes the first known corporation to place a three-digit number of reservations for the Tesla Semi by reserving 100 units – twice the amount of the second highest known reservations from Sysco Corporation.
PepsiCo’s fleet consists of nearly 10,000 big rigs, so purchasing 100 means electrification of 1%.
PepsiCo,which makes Mountain Dew soda, Doritos chips and of course Pepsi, intends to use electric trucks to reduce fuel costs and fleet emissions.
Factoid for you:
North American market for heavy-duty Class-8 trucks stands at 260,000 annually.
Tesla received at least a few hundred reservations for the Semi, but the number could perhaps be well into the thousands.
“PepsiCo intends to deploy Tesla Semis for shipments of snack foods and beverages between manufacturing and distribution facilities and direct to retailers within the 500-mile (800-km) range promised by Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk.”
“PepsiCo is analyzing what routes are best for its Tesla trucks in North America but sees a wide range of uses for lighter loads like snacks or shorter shipments of heavier beverages, O‘Connell said.”
Source: Reuters
48 responses to "PepsiCo Orders 100 Tesla Semis"
Well 2900 orders would be 1% of the total sold semi’s sold in North America in a year. Were up to 267 know orders to date. Wouldn’t be surprised to see the number reach 5,000 orders by June. Have to see if Coke try’s to beat the 100 ordered by Pepsi.
No Coke! Pepsi!
No Fries! Cheeps!
Burger, burger, burger, burger, burger…….
Oops, cheeburger, cheeburger, cheeburger….
My bad, forgot the all important chee!
cheeburger, cheeburger, cheeburger..
No hamburger. Cheeburger!
…and nobody under 50 has the slightest idea what we’re talking about. 🙂
Otay!
Come-on coke, order 101.
How many Trucks does Coke Run in their Fleet? What would 1% of their current fleet amount to?
Actually, if all Truck Fleets ordered or Reserved 2% of their Fleets, right off the cuff, the pressure on Tesla might be a bit too much for now!
For one, they need more GF1 Build out, even if they build cells with a New Chemistry, they need a place to set up their Next Production Line.
I just don’t get it. TM3 debacle, ‘production hell’, so the OBVIOUS thing to do is build monster trucks with possible orders running into thousands… or even tens of thousands?
Will someone please explain the ‘logic’ behind this? Oh, and of course we will terraform Mars to fill in our spare time…
Methinks somebody is convinced that Elon knows what he is talking about.
+1
There will be several makes of EV semis.
I’m looking forward for more competition from other makers, but it’s not that simple.
As of now, others like Daimler’s concept semi have up to 220 miles range, carry 1.8 ton less weight and all they have are Photoshop pictures.
Daimler’s strategy is different. They’re starting with smaller trucks, not Semis, like the FUSO e-Canter (under Mitsubishi trucks, which oddly enough is a Daimler brand), and with urban delivery vans, electrified versions of their Vito and Sprinter (a market they currently own in ICE). They alreayd have a contract to supply 1500 such vans starting in 2018 to a German delivery service.
Why doesn’t Daimler actually follow Tesla and show off their EV semi prototypes with real test drives? They could get lots of pre-orders if they work great. What are they scared of? Daimler, the oldest surviving car company in the world, makes great regular trucks and cars (used to own one)… but in the EV space they act like the scared the kid who can barely swim, who some meanie tossed into the deep end of the pool. That kid is both panicked and embarrassed, literally out of his depth.
Also, why do the auto giants keep showing us non-working concept cars and trucks? My car friends and I ignore all of these pieces of eye candy, because buying one is like contracting to buy a transporter plate to beam up to the Starship Damiler. 🙂
Daimler, if you are reading this: Please let us test drive real working prototypes and you will get massive pre-orders.
Just like there are currently several 300 mile EV cars.
If the market wants those, yes there will be. Adding more batteries is not difficult.
Adding charge spots is the problem it seems.
It seems few Lottery Multi Million Dollar Winners are interested in chipping in on the EV Charger Infrastructure expansion activity, too.
Fleet adoption rate of electric semi will by 2022 have surpassed the adoption rate of elecitric consumer cars… thanks to Tesla Semi igniting that transition.
These recent orders of Tesla Semi from large fleet operators is about those operators desire to gain a competitive economic advantage over their compitition… it’s not driven by a marketing halo-effect play. PepsiCo’s desire is to have a lower TOC to distribute its products than for example the Coca-Cola Company.
GO TESLA GO DESTROY DIRTY GAS GUZZLERS AND DIESELS LOL CONNECT THE DOTS ON CLEAN AIR WAKE UP FOLKS but I’m still not drinking carbonated sugary drinks no diabetes for me when I hit 65.
Walmart needs to increase their order form 15 to 150 now. 🙂
No, Walmart needs to test out the ten they have and see results so good that they plan to replace their thousands of trucks in the next five years.
Opps, 15.
I agree, yes.
Perhaps Pepsico is planning on using Tesla Semi Trucks only for local deliveries, where their economic advantage over diesel semi trucks is practically guaranteed.
I think Wal*Mart will be more interested in the economics of using them for medium-distance and possibly even long-distance trucking, where the economics of using such trucks long-term remains to be proven. However, I recently read that supermarkets are supplied by local deliveries using tractor-trailer rigs, and since most Wal*Mart stores these days include supermarkets, perhaps Wal*Mart is going to use them for local deliveries too.
First, awesome…But second, companies are most likely doing this for the exposure…Just seeing Tesla Semi with your companies logo is a great marketing campaign…Yet questions remain will these truck predominately be used for hauls or will they sit out front in a business and not be driven often?
I doubt they will sit around. If you’re a driver… which truck do you want to take for a haul? I think you’re on to something, that this might be marketing. It isn’t like any fleet can retire 100% of their diesel burners on day 1, so these are net new sales earmarked for Tesla with deposits. I do find their concerns about its range rather interesting, though. That means they likely have doubts about range efficiency but are still committed. In that, they still signed up for 100 vehicles despite whatever tongue wagged in their ears the doubts of an EV semi.
The power of these larger orders is that they can now go to Tesla and say “we want routes out of this depot to that depot covered” or “our HQ is in this city, you need to support our services within a 500 mile range of this city.” Then this becomes “all about the megachargers.” It is a little like new railroads being built. Another round of pioneers!
You would imagine the majority of the drivers would pick the Tesla semi over the ICE but how will Pepsi decide which drivers get the Tesla? Most likely they’ll select only their top drivers…
Again, I just wonder if this about P.R. first vs joining the EV resolution and only time will tell if we see them sitting in parking lots doing promotional events or if they’re really doing actual hauls…
Then you see Pepsi say “uses for lighter loads like snacks or shorter shipments of heavier beverages” so it very well may not even need megachargers if that’s their plan…
The trucks can do 500 miles with a full load of 80K in weight, How far can they go if they are only delivering chips and other light but high volume items.
“but how will Pepsi decide which drivers get the Tesla? Most likely they’ll select only their top drivers…”
————
Drivers? What drivers? .. 🙂
First Reservations are all nice & Rosy, but when follow on orders begin, all bets are off for the Laggards getting on board the EV Transportation Revolution!
“…companies are most likely doing this for the exposure…Just seeing Tesla Semi with your companies logo is a great marketing campaign…”
I don’t see that, at all. Trucking fleets don’t buy trucks just to look pretty. They buy them to put them to work, and hard work!
And the average person wouldn’t recognize a Tesla Semi Truck if it steamrollered their car, so how is the company logo on a Tesla Semi Truck going to help the company’s image?
Perhaps Wal*Mart will feature Tesla Semi Trucks in a “greenwashing” campaign, but even there I strongly suspect Wal*Mart is much more interested in possible cost savings over using diesel semi tractors than they are in Tesla helping them pretend to be “green”.
Will Tesla be able to deliver the Semi with video mirrors? Or, will they be forced to put optical mirrors on it?
At the reveal there were TWO Semi, one had mirrors…Tesla said they’ll add mirrors because they have to but that the truck doesn’t need them…Tesla will most likely continue to fight and the quicker (and cheaper) way is to request a waiver vs changing the laws…
Some detailed info:
http://www.autoalliance.org/download.cfm?downloadfile=3863B6A0-BEAF-11E3…
“Petitioners ask NHTSA to allow the use of camera-based rear and/or side vision systems as a
compliance option for meeting the performance requirements specified for rear and/or side view
mirrors for each location where conventional mirrors are currently required or permitted (i.e.,
applicable portions of 49 CFR 571.111 S.5, S.6).”
I think Tesla will be able to sell its Semi Truck in Europe with cameras in place of side mirrors, but not in the USA unless the law is changed. Tesla has been lobbying for that law to be changed, but so far as I know they have not had any success thus far.
My guess is that Tesla will use the smallest legally allowed side mirrors, to minimize aerodynamic drag, supplemented with video cameras.
Has Tesla stated where these trucks would be built? Or if they will use batteries from Gigafactory1? I know they said it would share components with the Model 3.
Not yet…Prevailing theory is that they are solid state batteries on both the Semi and the Roadster…
No, that’s not a “prevailing” theory. More like wishful thinking on the part of a handful of enthusiasts.
A more likely scenario for the surprisingly low cost this suggests for Tesla’s batteries, is that it indicates where Tesla thinks Gigafactory One is going to be in a couple of years, with growing economy of scale with its 2170 cells and a high degree of high-speed automation.
The reason its prevailing is because SS allows for quicker recharging and many believe there’s no way the tiny Roadster could be filled with 200kWh worth of 2170 batteries…We’ll just have to wait…
Sounds like they are sample fleet for short and midrange routes which is a big chunk of the market anyway.
I’m surprised to see any trucking fleet make that big an initial order. Heck, even as big a fleet as Wal*Mart has, they only ordered… was it 14?
Looks like Pepsi wants to jump right into BEV semi trucking, and not wait to see the results of some long-term testing of the economics of using Tesla Semi Trucks!
Here’s hoping that works for them.
Go Tesla!
Semi Trucks are not just for delivering goods. They are massive advertising billboards travelling down the highways.
Therefore a Tesla Semi will be an instant advertising bonanza – which is very attractive for companies like Pepsi and Walmart. These Tesla Semi Trucks scream out – compared to their sedans which have much more conservative styling.
Sure, commercial fleets paint their semi trailers with huge company logos. But those logos are the same whether it’s a diesel semi tractor or a BEV semi tractor pulling the trailer.
That’s not why any trucking fleet is buying Tesla Semi Trucks.
We’ll see…
The semi is more exciting than the model 3. 10,000 semi is equal to 100,000 model 3 on the road.
The largest fleet in the US.
1. PepsiCo
2. Sysco
3. Walmart
4. coca cola
5. Hailliburton
6. U.S. Foods
7. Agrium
8. Reyes Holdings
9. McLane
10. Schlumberger
PepsiTacoKFC-Hut’s trucking fleet is larger than Wal*Mart’s? Okay, according to Mr. Google, yes it is.
Color me surprised!
Bravo Pepsi.
I am going to Pizza Hut (Pepsi group) for dinner today.
They will save a lot of money and also show their green credentials for marketing.
Walmart subs out a lot of their delivery to stores to major trucking companies that bid on the “dedicated” routes on an annual basis. That’s why you see many different trucking company power units pulling Walmart trailers nationwide.