PepsiCo Orders 100 Tesla Semis

15 hours ago by Mark Kane

PepsiCo becomes the first known corporation to place a three-digit number of reservations for the Tesla Semi by reserving 100 units – twice the amount of the second highest known reservations from Sysco Corporation.

PepsiCo’s fleet consists of nearly 10,000 big rigs, so purchasing 100 means electrification of 1%.

PepsiCo,which makes Mountain Dew soda, Doritos chips and of course Pepsi, intends to use electric trucks to reduce fuel costs and fleet emissions.

Factoid for you:

North American market for heavy-duty Class-8 trucks stands at 260,000 annually.

Tesla received at least a few hundred reservations for the Semi, but the number could perhaps be well into the thousands.

“PepsiCo intends to deploy Tesla Semis for shipments of snack foods and beverages between manufacturing and distribution facilities and direct to retailers within the 500-mile (800-km) range promised by Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk.” “PepsiCo is analyzing what routes are best for its Tesla trucks in North America but sees a wide range of uses for lighter loads like snacks or shorter shipments of heavier beverages, O‘Connell said.”

Source: Reuters