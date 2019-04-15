Panasonic Cell Lines At Gigafactory Limit Tesla Model 3 Production
Panasonic cell lines run at ~2/3 of the theoretical capacity
Elon Musk referred to the reports about frozen investments in new battery capacity at the Tesla Gigafactory. According to Musk, Panasonic‘s lines are now producing 21700 cylindrical lithium-ion cells (called also 2170) at a pace of 24 GWh per year, which is not much more than the 20 GWh announced in the summer of 2018, and just 2/3 of the planned 35 GWh per year – promised by Panasonic by the end of March 2019.
This is why there will be no further investment in the new production lines (it runs opposite to reports that there is no demand for Tesla cars), until Panasonic deals with its equipment and gets closer to the promised output of 35 GWh of cells.
The 24 GWh per year output is not high enough and constrains the production of the Tesla Model 3 (“since July” 2018), as well as energy storage systems. Elon Musk said that there was no way to produce more Model 3, although production stats show that Q1 2019 was at a record – 62,950, compared to 61,394 in Q4 2018).
““There is 35 GWh/yr ‘theoretical capacity’, but actual max output is ~2/3,” Musk said in a tweet. “It was physically impossible to make more Model 3’s in Q1 due to cell constraints.””
“Incorrect. Pana cell lines at Giga are only at ~24GWh/yr & have been a constraint on Model 3 output since July. No choice but to use other suppliers for Powerwall/Powerpack cells. Tesla won’t spend money on more capacity until existing lines get closer to 35GWh theoretical.”
We can summarize the latest news in several points:
- Model 3 is constrained by lithium-ion cell production at the Tesla Gigafactory, Panasonic needs to increase production from 24 to 35 GWh per year (by 46% before investments in new lines).
- Powerwall and Powerpack energy storage system are constrained by lithium-ion cell production at the Tesla Gigafactory and Tesla is seeking batteries from other suppliers
- Model S/Model X are probably unaffected because those us 18650 battery cells produced by Panasonic in Japan
Incorrect. Pana cell lines at Giga are only at ~24GWh/yr & have been a constraint on Model 3 output since July. No choice but to use other suppliers for Powerwall/Powerpack cells. Tesla won’t spend money on more capacity until existing lines get closer to 35GWh theoretical.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 13, 2019
Source: Bloomberg
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
9 Comments on "Panasonic Cell Lines At Gigafactory Limit Tesla Model 3 Production"
I always knew there was something fishy about that news report. Now Elon has finally cleared the air regarding it. Thanks Elon!
AN Headline: “Musk blames Panasonic battery lines for Model 3 output: He said Panasonic’s cell lines at Tesla’s Nevada battery factory have been holding up production of its electric sedans.”
———————————–
This seems to run counter to the actions of Panasonic last week.
Confusion in the marketplace for a car company is never a good idea. What the heck is going on between these two companies? The last thing Tesla needs right now is a rift with its major component supplier.
At a dinner Saturday night, the person seated next to me is going ahead with her Tesla Model 3 acquisition – but will be leasing the vehicle, instead of buying, quote: “In case they end up like (her current vehicle manufacturer); Saab”. That is a powerful statement that needs to be addressed immediately, by both Tesla and Panasonic.
Tsla is at $268 even if share price dropped by 50% tesla would be fine. Tesla is a data company with valuable data. The demand for tsla shares would spike if it dropped by 50%, I would be one of them buying tsla. BELIEVE ME
I doubt Tesla would be worried by that sentiment. Because after the lease is up they still own your car, you don’t have an option to buy it.
I highly doubt Panasonic supply is limiting Model 3 production.
So Musk is lying?
Not possible.
/s.
Panasonic batteries are the best in the world, and Tesla is very lucky to have such a prestigious company working with them.
Musk always claims to be production constrained. Sometimes it’s true.
24 GWh/year minus 2 GWh for energy storage is 5.5 GWh per quarter. They used 4.5 GWh to make 63k Model 3s. Cells were not the constraint.
Tesla said they found a way to boost output. They had 10 lines last summer with almost 20 GWh/year peak output. Sustained output was 16-17 GWh/year, enough for 53k LR/AWD but no Powerwalls. They added 3 new high output lines over the winter. I’m almost certain the 35 GWh theoretical capacity is based on upgrading the 10 old lines to the new design. They won’t have to expand the building for that, nor will it cost a fortune. There’s no reason to do those upgrades until demand increases, though.