Over 50 Plug-In EVs Compared: Price, Range + More – March 2018
Welcome to the Internet’s most extensively detailed (and now fully updated) plug-in electric car list.
It’s been quite some time since last time we updated our comprehensive price comparison guide for plug-in electric cars in the U.S. – so let’s examine what has been going on in this hot plugged-in segment.
For starters, there are a lot more mainstream plug-ins. We listed more than 50, counting battery or powertrain versions separately.
Some cars are new, others are updated, and several have disappeared. Some will be gone soon, but we left them in for now for the sake of comparison. Others will arrive soon (Model 3 Standard…we hope).
Some of the new models are the updated BMW i3s and i8, new Nissan LEAF, Volvo S90 T8, Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV and Kia Niro PHEV.
Gone are Mercedes B-Class Electric Drive, old BMW i3 with 22 kWh battery, old Nissan LEAF, and old BMW i8.
Below you will find graphic tallies and infographics for all plug-ins. We’ve also taken the time to split out plug-in hybrids and all-electric vehicles. We hope this is helpful.
All Plug-ins
Let’s begin with a comparison of all plug-in models – ordered by net price (the base MSRP with included destination charge, less the federal tax credit).
Effective prices vary from $17,150 for the electric smart, through $178,780 for the top Porsche PHEV version. The Honda Clarity Electric is available only for lease.
Sorted By Electric Range
Now, the same pricing tally, but ordered by all-electric range (EPA).
In this segment, range varies from 8 miles in the least capable plug-in hybrids, through 57 miles in the least capable all-electric, to 335 miles in the most capable all-electric models.
BEVs
Here we have two graphs featuring the 20 all-electric only models.
As you can see, there is a big jump from the first group of BEVs with a range of up to 125 miles and the second group of long-range models that consist of top Tesla models, and the new generation of more affordable BEVs (Tesla Model 3 and Chevrolet Bolt EV). The new Nissan LEAF, with 151 miles of range, tries to bridge the gap.
Price Included
In theory, we have two 200+ mile cars below $30,000 and one 300+ mile below $40,000 (Tesla Model 3 isn’t sold yet in the base $35,000 version, and the Long Range version is close to fully equipped for early deliveries).
PHEVs & EREVs
Now it’s time for the 33 models that are equipped with an ICE in any configuration.
The Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid, which is rated at a strong (for the segment) 42 miles, is now the #7 best selling plug-in after the first two months of 2018 and 3rd among PHEVs. The other strong contender is the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan, rated at 33 miles.
For the most part, European models struggle to break the 20-mile mark, because well … 20 miles (NEDC) is a magic number for European compliance needs.
Price Included
**Keeping track of this data is quite obviously a time-consuming job for us at InsideEVs and we are always appreciative when readers/commenters spot new or additional data points that we can add. You can find our email address here, or leave a handy note in comments to point out anything we may have overlooked.
The scorecard showed 5 Mercedes GLC350e moved in February, so another European model with idiotic range can already be added.
Always useful info to have and there are always things I learn from these.
For instance, The Mercedes C350e and 550e have only 8 miles of electric range?I mean, I knew they had poor electric range but wow. I thought their products were at least as capable as the BMW conversions.
So in the past year or two:
-Killed the B250e
-Effectively killed the smart brand in the US outside of CARB states. The ED lives on here only for compliance.
-Selling PHEVs with less than 10 miles of AER. And they can’t even sell more than a few dozen a month.
Not a very good lineup! The EQ models cannot come soon enough.
Actually pretty darn amazing the i8 does 23 miles now. Only 2 less than the Proud Prime. No excuse for the i8 to beat the AER of the 330e/530e.
What about the Hyundai Kona? It will surely arrive at similar timeframe as Model 3 short range?
Can you please remove the Tesla Model 3 Standard Range ($35) and the Long Range ($44K)? Neither car can be purchased at this time so it shouldn’t be on the list. The only Model 3 that should be on that list is $49K for a Long Range Premium Model.
Agreed, otherwise the Audi and Jaguar SUVs could be listed aa well already.
Both will probably be on sale before any (or at best a few) base Model3 cars are available – especially internationally.
Heck, Tesla hasn’t sold a single Model3 internationally so far.
In this logic the list could include dozens of EVs on sale in China/Asia or Europe only…
Should say…
Plugin Hybrid Electric Vehicle
Tesla is the Leader in Range.
On the other hand, Benz is selling plugins with 8 mile range. Pathetic. And they keep talking about launching EQ, electric vehicles, more than dozen models and so on. Even their EV’s will have only 100 mile range. They want to prove that how poor the electric and plugin technology are.
Takling?
No, the EQC is launching in 2019, the EQA in 2020.
And 100 miles only?
Check again. But you probably know these are long-range EVs and you are just making things up.
Educate yourself:
https://www.motorauthority.com/news/1108675_2020-mercedes-benz-eqc-electric-suv-spy-shots
But, remember, that 300 miles of range is probably NEDC. You know, it wasn’t until the advent of EVs that I understood about NEDC versus EPA range. I simply assumed that the vehicles made in Europe were implicitly superior, not working with a different measuring stick.
Nobody has been invited to configure the Standard Range (who is calling 220 short?) Model III, or the dual motor, for that matter. Over the years, Tesla has released a myriad of motor and battery configurations, producing a very high number of overall EVs, but it still boils down to: Roadster, Model S, Model X, and Model III, with the Maximum Plaid Roadster and Semi due soon enough.
I would love it if InsideEVs would do a similar comparison chart for all the garbage trucks, buses, cargo, and semi trucks. Have fun figuring out where the Workhorse and Bollinger fit, though.
You should not list the $37,500 as the price of the Model 3 Long Range, when it is really $46,500 for that version. The Short Range Model 3 is $37,500 and is not available (yet).
How about a column labeled “Geographic Availability” to indicate whether or not they’re available in Compliance States, All Fifty states, Europe, Asia, etc.
After all, I’d expect most people more interested in vehicles they could actually buy.
Totally agree! There are so many models limited in certain areas.
PLEASE do not show artificial prices after a hypothetical pending tax refund which may result in nothing close to the $7500, $4200, etc!! This needs to stop everywhere, as it confuses consumers and shows a false price!
Fortunately, our chart shows both and makes people aware of the potential credit while showing MSRP. It’s at the top of the page and in our CompareEVs guide.
I’d recommend a Pleasure to Drive column too.
The BMW i3 should shine here, along with Tesla, and any other car with some torque and a real fully independent suspension.