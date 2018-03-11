  1. Home
Number Of CCS Combo DC Fast Chargers In Europe Hits 5,000

BY MARK KANE

Finally, the number of fast chargers with CCS Combo DC plugs reached the milestone mark of 5,000 in Europe

CCS Combo charging plug (European version)

The year-over-year growth amounted to some 50-55% (over 1,700 new installations since August 2017), but still most of the CCS chargers are concentrated in just several countries.

The growth and locations of the Combo chargers is tracked by the CCS Charge Map.

A significant characteristic of CCS Combo locations are that they are also multi-standard chargers, with both CHAdeMO and/or 3-phase AC type 2 along for the ride.

Typical power output is between 20 to 50 kW, but there are also 100 kW units, 175 kW or even 350 kW units.

Total number of CHAdeMO in Europe exceed 6,250 in June.

According to the map, currently around 90% of the CCS chargers (almost 4,500) were confirmed as available 24/7.

Germany and the UK remain the countries with the highest number of CCS Combo chargers installed:

  1. Germany – 1,176
  2. UK – 925
  3. Norway – 497
  4. France – 483
  5. Sweden – 348

5,000 CCS chargers installed in Europe (data source: CCS Charge Map) – August 2018

3 Comments on "Number Of CCS Combo DC Fast Chargers In Europe Hits 5,000"

Nozuka

If you look at the size of these countries, some of these numbers are pretty surprising.

eject

The plan for Germany is to have at least one CCS charging station in every 20 km square you can draw on a map. So there are still a few missing.

I’m not saying that this is necessarily sensible but no one will be able to claim that they don’t know where to charge.

Blablubb

I would say pretty within expectation if you look at the individual economic development. Western Europe pretty strong, Northern Europe even stronger due to environmental policy commitment (although don’t underestimate the area of those countries), Southern Europe generally apprehensive as well as Eastern Europe.

