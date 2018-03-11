Number Of CCS Combo DC Fast Chargers In Europe Hits 5,000

2 H BY MARK KANE

Finally, the number of fast chargers with CCS Combo DC plugs reached the milestone mark of 5,000 in Europe

The year-over-year growth amounted to some 50-55% (over 1,700 new installations since August 2017), but still most of the CCS chargers are concentrated in just several countries.

The growth and locations of the Combo chargers is tracked by the CCS Charge Map.

A significant characteristic of CCS Combo locations are that they are also multi-standard chargers, with both CHAdeMO and/or 3-phase AC type 2 along for the ride.

Typical power output is between 20 to 50 kW, but there are also 100 kW units, 175 kW or even 350 kW units.

Total number of CHAdeMO in Europe exceed 6,250 in June.

According to the map, currently around 90% of the CCS chargers (almost 4,500) were confirmed as available 24/7.

Germany and the UK remain the countries with the highest number of CCS Combo chargers installed: