  1. Home
  2. Renault
  3. In November Renault Sold New Record Of Electric Cars

In November Renault Sold New Record Of Electric Cars

38 M BY MARK KANE

Awakening of Renault?

Renault surprised in November with a great record of 6,453 electric car sales, which is not only 152% more than a year ago, but more than 1,300 more than in the previous best month of March 2018.

It seems that not only ZOE sales were a record at nearly 5,400, but the Kangoo Z.E. noted its best result ever of 1,046 (first time in four digits). It’s hard to say what caused such a huge growth in demand, but hopefully it will continue.

In November,  EVs stands for 3.5% of passenger car sales for the brand (in Europe, where most of EVs were sold, the share was 7.3%).

Sales results in November and after the first 11-months of this year (excluding Twizy) are:

Renault sales
Malta’s First Car Sharing Club Introduces 150 Renault ZOE
Renault Tests ZOE Prototype With CCS Combo Charging Inlet
2nd Generation Renault ZOE Spied In The Wild

In 11 months of 2018, Renault sold about 43,800 plug-ins and over 95% of those were sold in Europe.

Renault electric car sales – November 2018

Separately, in South Korea, Renault – through Renault Samsung Motors – is also selling all-electric cars, the SM3 Z.E. So far this year, 1,230 SM3 Z.E. were sold (down 34%).

Categories: Renault, Sales

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!