Norway Celebrates 200,000 Pure Electric Cars
Almost 11% of passenger cars in Norway are all-electric or plug-in hybrid
Norsk elbilforening reports that as of the end of 2018, there are now more than 200,000 all-electric passenger and commercial cars registered in Norway. The number includes about 160,000 new BEVs and about 40,000 BEVs imported as used.
The total number of BEV cars increased in the past year by 41% from 141,951 to 200,192:
- 194,900 passenger cars (about 7.17% of total 2.7 million passenger cars in the country)
- 5,292 commercial delivery vehicles (about 1.1% of vans)
Additionally, there are 95,993 plug-in hybrid passenger cars registered (3.53% of the total), which brings the all-electric fleet to 290,983 and 10.7% of passenger cars. The progress is rapid as we just a few months ago reported 10% share.
Other than that, Norway has:
- 3,010 electric motorcycles and mopeds (including Renault Twizy or Buddy)
- 42 electric buses
- 13 electric trucks
- 143 hydrogen fuel cell passenger cars
Especially the segment of electric buses is expected to surge in the coming years.
In 2018 all-electric passenger cars had 31.2% market share in new car sales.
The most popular all-electric car in Norway is the Nissan LEAF with 49,823 registrations (new and used imported). In 2018 LEAF was also responsible for 1/4 of all BEV registrations.
Top 10 most popular all-electric cars in Norway
Source: Norsk elbilforening
Categories: Sales
Leave a Reply
7 Comments on "Norway Celebrates 200,000 Pure Electric Cars"
The Model 3 flood is coming very soon.
Looks like they might be taken by VW ID Neo flood next year as well. Small more affordable hatchbacks appear to sell very well there.
Norway is a super interesting battlefield for BEVs because the market is smaller than the automakers capacity to deliver and because incentives make selling gassers not very appealing. Gassers are only selling in Norway to the degree that the form factor vehicle type is missing among available BEVs.
Are you sure about that?
From comments by Tesla Bjorn and other Norwegians, the ability to tow is quite important to many people. That’s why the Model X is so popular.
We shall have to wait and see how popular the Model 3 is.
I think a tow hitch will be an option later this year for Model 3. Tesla can’t be that stupid to forget about this. Plenty off people are blocking about it so they should know how important the tow hitch is.
Yes many cars have trailer hitches in Scandinavia, but often they don’t tow much more than a garden trailer in my experience. Years ago we owned a Honda Civic in the US (which was not rated for towing) but the Civic in Sweden was rated for towing. I don’t know the weight rating allowed however.
