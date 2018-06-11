Musk Says Tesla Motorcycle Won’t Happen…Ever
2 H BY DOMENICK YONEY 16
Four wheels good, two wheels bad.
Tesla intends to make quite a range of vehicles. It already has a couple different sedans in the Model S and Model 3, along with the Model X SUV. A crossover, the Model Y, is now on the way for 2020, as is the Semi and its second sportscar, the Roadster. CEO Elon Musk has already said they would build a pickup truck as well. What it won’t be building, though, is a motorcycle like the Tesla Model M that was once lovingly rendered and featured on these pages.
This is a bit of a shame. Electric motorcycles are awesome and since Tesla also wears something of a hip halo, putting the two together successfully could create a unique situation. So much pull has the Tesla brand, and so effective is Musk at creating interest in products, that it’s quite possible many who had never previously contemplated the joy of riding on two wheels might find themselves suddenly interested. Consider for a moment that one of Musk’s side hustles, The Boring Company, just sold 15,000
flamethrowers Not-A-Flamethrowers (unboxing and demo video here) as something of a homage to the movie Spaceballs. Fifteen thousand!
So, why won’t Musk extend some of that sales magic to motorcycles? We now have a definitive answer to that question. At the recent Tesla annual shareholder meeting, he was asked by an audience member, “Has Tesla ever thought about going into the motorcycle business?” The entrepreneur responded with an autobiographical anecdote. Apparently, Musk had enjoyed dirt biking for around eight years as a lad, and even had a roadbike. But, when he was 17 he was almost killed by a truck and, he explained, this apparently forever ended any fascination he might have had with riding motorized bikes.
It’s too bad, though. Two-wheeled vehicles are an efficient way of getting around and the Tesla brand could easily extend over an entire range of products — from street bikes to scooters to electric bicycles. And while there are certainly any number of other companies already creating terrific machines in this space, one can’t help but think the Silicon Valley outfit could really throw gas on that fire, so to speak.
Leave a Reply
16 Comments on "Musk Says Tesla Motorcycle Won’t Happen…Ever"
It takes that 1 moment in time when you’re driving down the road and someone perpendicular in front of you runs the red light. Been there, done that, can totally see his point of view. Still see a potential scooter or EV assisted bicycle as an option, however Ludicrous oriented super bikes? Nah…
Such a sissy.
not even for emerging markets such as Indian, Philippine,Nigeria pak etc. In these countries more than 50pc of passenger commuter consist of motor bikes..come on elon. Then help me I will start sth
Aside from BMW, not many car manufacturers get into motorcycles, do they?
VW owns Ducati, so there’s 2 car manufacturers into motorcycles.
Honda anyone?
Honda and Suzuki are big names in motorbikes in most Asian countries.
Nope. Triumph was one, though. Began by selling bicycles.
I can see how it’s hard to rhyme enthusiasm for motorcycles with a firm believe in an autonomous future.
It seems short sighted for Musk to denounce a motorcycle simply because they’re dangerous. Yes, they are (we just had a fatality nearby the other night), and while I sold mine recently for similar reasons, Tesla could have a great and strong following on a few well-designed models.
Too bad. While I agree and can sympathize with his personal reasons, that shouldn’t really affect his business strategy.
Truth.
I am an avid biker. Yet I see no business reason for Tesla to get into motorcycles.
For the mass consumer market, that is best left to the Indians and Chinese. They make good electric scooters, bikes and can easily make good electric motorcycles.
A Tesla motorcycle would compete in the luxury market and won’t do the public any good. Leave that market to the Harley Davidsons, BMWs and Yamahas of today.
Business 101 – Never say never.
Zero Motorcycles aready makes some very nice motorcycles though. AFAIK they require an adapter to work with normal J1772 charging stations, IMO Zero should just put a J1772 port on by default, so you don’t need to ride around with an adapter to charge(lot’s of riders will ride 100’s of miles per day, just for the joy of it, would be nice if they could do it with an electric motorcycle).
Good call, motorcycles are very dangerous in principle (you art exposed) and cars (though not their increasingly distracted drivers) keep getting better at protecting their occupants in a crash.
The Sora, by Lito Green Motion, is the Tesla of motorcycles
http://soraelectricsuperbike.com/