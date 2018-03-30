Nissan’s New Electric Car Focus – Ample Interior Space, Skateboard Setup
New Nissan all-electric cars will be much roomier inside, as Japanese manufacturer intends to focus on ample interior space for all future EVs.
Some companies – like Tesla – pretty quickly figured out that the skateboard EV layout enables a flat floor, a lot of interior space and even two trunks – rear and front.
Nissan so far has been making BEVs a lot like internal combustion cars with a big powertrain block under the hood.
Everything is going to change with the new EV platform for many models from Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Glimpses of the new EVs are provided by the Nissan IMx concept.
Satoru Tai, Nissan’s executive design director said the exterior of the new BEVs will be tailored to segments and tastes, while the one hallmark between the models will be roomier interiors.
“There will be a spaciousness created by the EV layout. It’s not about exterior styling.”
“We want to create an EV-unique expression. We don’t have an answer yet.”
Also, the instrumentation will be simplified.
Of course, the new platform will enable longer range and dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrains too.
Source: Automotive News
Categories: Nissan
Leave a Reply
21 Comments on "Nissan’s New Electric Car Focus – Ample Interior Space, Skateboard Setup"
Besides their chief designer stating “We don’t have an answer yet.”, to my mind they also don’t have a reasonable answer as to why the new 30 KWH battery design wears out much faster than even the old 24 KWH design.
As long as NISSAN keeps equipping their vehicles with Junk battery systems, anyone spending a large amount for one of their electrified products is making a huge gamble. And its not necessary when there are other manufactures that have very fine performing battery systems. Perhaps if sales figures eventually reflect the fact that Nissan battery systems are severly lacking in longevity, it will dawn on NISSAN corporate that they have to take the issue more seriously.
This isn’t unique to batteries or even cars. Few people but the best technology there is,most people have a budget and weighs economy versus performance.
Sure, for 2-3x the money you could get a better technology. The same people who would otherwise drive a high end German car would surely buy the best there is. For me, it’s good enough to drive a 24kWh Nissan.
We understand you dont like Nissan. But it is a fact that Nissan sell more EVs than Chevrolet. The market clearly dont agree with your statement. So what is the point of your post?
Means very little. In the U.S. the Bolt is beating the Leaf. which is the only place it’s sold, and a few in Canada. In terms of the battery the Bolt is highly superior, now other factors might weigh on a purchase decision, but there is no argument that Leaf batteries suck it, big time.
And in France Renault Zoe outsells every other brand. They must have a superior car!
Wauw – a french car sells more than a Japanese car in France.
Yeah, almost as schooling as an American car sells more than a Japanese in the US…
The Leaf sold 423 in Canada in March, which is far higher than its previous record of 170 in a month. I’m not sure if that’s going to carry on, but Canadian numbers are quite good relatively. But yes, the batteries suck.
Yes, and why is it only sold in the US. Because there are not enough buyers for it on the global market. No matter how many times you mention the Leaf is a horrible car, due to the battery, it is still the best selling EV globally except for Tesla.
Conclusion is:
In the US an American EV outsells the Leaf
In France a french car outsells the Leaf
In all other markets i have read about the Leaf outsells both cars
So, you drive the clearly half assed Clarity AND a new Bolt?
Something about your posts smells.
‘Junk’ battery systems… yeah right, as if you know anything about battery design. Do you have a Ph.D. in Chemistry or something ?
It takes a huge effort to design safe, reliable and cost-effective battery packs for affordable EVs. No respect for the battery engineers ?
Speculation based on crude data from a SPY app is meaningless.
Any updates on “as to why the new 30 KWH battery design wears out much faster than even the old 24 KWH design” What did Nissan say. They said they will say something..?
They answered the questions on throttling, it’s to protect the battery pack, they say, but have not admitted, to my knowledge, that the 30 KWH battery degrades more rapidly than the 24 KWH pack, though there is mounting evidence that it does.
Though admitting nothing by selling their battery division and moving to LG Chem as the supplier for the new model, coming in the Fall, they admit in action what they have not admitted verbally.
My, off the cuff, take. Early insideev thread:
https://insideevs.com/nissan-leaf-30-kwh-battery-degrading-more-rapidly-than-24-kwh-pack/
GM recognized the skateboard format was superior even before Tesla, but it just didn’t work with the way they build cars. As electrics become more and more important the skateboard will win.
That’s because you can’t retrofit the skateboard design to existing cars. Its a redesign.
Where is the active thermal management story here?
To me the drawbacks to each vehicle are (yes, from cars I have or have had in the past):
Nissan – no thermal management.
GM/Bolt – Panel software crashes.
Tesla – I’ll find out, going to pick up mine in 2 hours.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again and again and again. Leaf batteries degrade when used regularly for high speed freeway runs with DCFC top ups. For usage like mine which is urban/suburban with some highway done with L2 charging from home, the battery packs are fine. My 2016 30kwh Leaf still has all the capacity bars and range it had when brand new. It now has 30,00KM on the clock.
That being said, I’ve put in an order for a 2018 to get that extra 33% increase in range as the current Ontario incentives are quite generous and will probably decline or disappear if the Conservatives win a majority in the next provincial election. I keep my highway speeds down and use the a/c sparingly. Absolutely not worried about lack of TMS or the quality of the battery pack. There you have it.
Really looking forward to how this translates out in the next 3-4 years.
The first generation LEAF did what it was designed to do; provide an affordable and comfortable package to replace the LICE car for the 85% of humanities 50km a day (or less) commute while not making all other Nissans immediately obsolete.
Well done.