Nissan’s New Electric Car Focus – Ample Interior Space, Skateboard Setup

New Nissan all-electric cars will be much roomier inside, as Japanese manufacturer intends to focus on ample interior space for all future EVs.

Nissan IMx KURO concept

Some companies – like Tesla – pretty quickly figured out that the skateboard EV layout enables a flat floor, a lot of interior space and even two trunks – rear and front.

Nissan so far has been making BEVs a lot like internal combustion cars with a big powertrain block under the hood.

Everything is going to change with the new EV platform for many models from Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Glimpses of the new EVs are provided by the Nissan IMx concept.

Read Also – Nissan IMx KURO Electric Bows In Geneva

Satoru Tai, Nissan’s executive design director said the exterior of the new BEVs will be tailored to segments and tastes, while the one hallmark between the models will be roomier interiors.

“There will be a spaciousness created by the EV layout. It’s not about exterior styling.”

“We want to create an EV-unique expression. We don’t have an answer yet.”

Also, the instrumentation will be simplified.

Of course, the new platform will enable longer range and dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrains too.

Nissan IMx KURO concept

Source: Automotive News

21 Comments on "Nissan's New Electric Car Focus – Ample Interior Space, Skateboard Setup"



Bill Howland

Bill Howland

Besides their chief designer stating “We don’t have an answer yet.”, to my mind they also don’t have a reasonable answer as to why the new 30 KWH battery design wears out much faster than even the old 24 KWH design.

As long as NISSAN keeps equipping their vehicles with Junk battery systems, anyone spending a large amount for one of their electrified products is making a huge gamble. And its not necessary when there are other manufactures that have very fine performing battery systems. Perhaps if sales figures eventually reflect the fact that Nissan battery systems are severly lacking in longevity, it will dawn on NISSAN corporate that they have to take the issue more seriously.

15 hours ago
15 hours ago
Magnus H

Magnus H

This isn’t unique to batteries or even cars. Few people but the best technology there is,most people have a budget and weighs economy versus performance.

Sure, for 2-3x the money you could get a better technology. The same people who would otherwise drive a high end German car would surely buy the best there is. For me, it’s good enough to drive a 24kWh Nissan.

15 hours ago
15 hours ago
Bill Howland

Bill Howland
Well you’ve got the cream of the Nissan battery family. No Need to spend 2-3X. At the dealership where I bought my BOLT, they now have a NEW 2017 BOLT ev with zero options (electrics sans seat heaters don’t sell here in the cold North East) for $7,500 off the List Price. This is a starting price for negotiation and it is easily possible a buyer could lower this price even more. But, with the instant $2000 state credit, and $7500 fed credit, we are now down to $20,500 for a BRAND-NEW 238 mile range BEV. After driving mine over 24,000 miles with absolutely no change in battery capacity (Its still 59.8 kwh which is WAY ABOVE the battery’s LONG TERM rating of 57 kwh (95% per DOE). Seeing as Lithium-Ion batteries typically drop immediately to their 95% rate and hover at the capacity for a VERY LONG TIME, it looks like even the LONG TERM STABLE capacity is far, far off. We used to claim ev batteries are ‘worth it’, since the battery would run ok for about as long as a totally ICE car would need a new Slushomatic Transmission or an engine overhaul – the replacement cost… Read more »
15 hours ago
15 hours ago
Michael

Michael

We understand you dont like Nissan. But it is a fact that Nissan sell more EVs than Chevrolet. The market clearly dont agree with your statement. So what is the point of your post?

14 hours ago
14 hours ago
ffbj

ffbj

Means very little. In the U.S. the Bolt is beating the Leaf. which is the only place it’s sold, and a few in Canada. In terms of the battery the Bolt is highly superior, now other factors might weigh on a purchase decision, but there is no argument that Leaf batteries suck it, big time.

14 hours ago
14 hours ago
Magnus H

Magnus H

And in France Renault Zoe outsells every other brand. They must have a superior car!

14 hours ago
14 hours ago
Michael

Michael

Wauw – a french car sells more than a Japanese car in France.

11 hours ago
11 hours ago
Magnus H

Magnus H

Yeah, almost as schooling as an American car sells more than a Japanese in the US…

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Marcel Guldemond

Marcel Guldemond

The Leaf sold 423 in Canada in March, which is far higher than its previous record of 170 in a month. I’m not sure if that’s going to carry on, but Canadian numbers are quite good relatively. But yes, the batteries suck.

12 hours ago
12 hours ago
Michael

Michael

Yes, and why is it only sold in the US. Because there are not enough buyers for it on the global market. No matter how many times you mention the Leaf is a horrible car, due to the battery, it is still the best selling EV globally except for Tesla.

11 hours ago
11 hours ago
Michael

Michael

Conclusion is:
In the US an American EV outsells the Leaf
In France a french car outsells the Leaf
In all other markets i have read about the Leaf outsells both cars

11 hours ago
11 hours ago
G2

G2

So, you drive the clearly half assed Clarity AND a new Bolt?
Something about your posts smells.

7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Reaf

Reaf

‘Junk’ battery systems… yeah right, as if you know anything about battery design. Do you have a Ph.D. in Chemistry or something ?

It takes a huge effort to design safe, reliable and cost-effective battery packs for affordable EVs. No respect for the battery engineers ?

Speculation based on crude data from a SPY app is meaningless.

6 hours ago
6 hours ago
EV

EV

Any updates on “as to why the new 30 KWH battery design wears out much faster than even the old 24 KWH design” What did Nissan say. They said they will say something..?

14 hours ago
14 hours ago
ffbj

ffbj

They answered the questions on throttling, it’s to protect the battery pack, they say, but have not admitted, to my knowledge, that the 30 KWH battery degrades more rapidly than the 24 KWH pack, though there is mounting evidence that it does.
Though admitting nothing by selling their battery division and moving to LG Chem as the supplier for the new model, coming in the Fall, they admit in action what they have not admitted verbally.
My, off the cuff, take. Early insideev thread:
https://insideevs.com/nissan-leaf-30-kwh-battery-degrading-more-rapidly-than-24-kwh-pack/

13 hours ago
13 hours ago
Ambulator

Ambulator

GM recognized the skateboard format was superior even before Tesla, but it just didn’t work with the way they build cars. As electrics become more and more important the skateboard will win.

13 hours ago
13 hours ago
scott franco

scott franco

That’s because you can’t retrofit the skateboard design to existing cars. Its a redesign.

12 hours ago
12 hours ago
scott franco

scott franco

Where is the active thermal management story here?

To me the drawbacks to each vehicle are (yes, from cars I have or have had in the past):

Nissan – no thermal management.
GM/Bolt – Panel software crashes.
Tesla – I’ll find out, going to pick up mine in 2 hours.

12 hours ago
12 hours ago
Paul K

Paul K

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again and again and again. Leaf batteries degrade when used regularly for high speed freeway runs with DCFC top ups. For usage like mine which is urban/suburban with some highway done with L2 charging from home, the battery packs are fine. My 2016 30kwh Leaf still has all the capacity bars and range it had when brand new. It now has 30,00KM on the clock.

That being said, I’ve put in an order for a 2018 to get that extra 33% increase in range as the current Ontario incentives are quite generous and will probably decline or disappear if the Conservatives win a majority in the next provincial election. I keep my highway speeds down and use the a/c sparingly. Absolutely not worried about lack of TMS or the quality of the battery pack. There you have it.

9 hours ago
9 hours ago
G2

G2

Really looking forward to how this translates out in the next 3-4 years.

7 hours ago
7 hours ago
G2

G2

The first generation LEAF did what it was designed to do; provide an affordable and comfortable package to replace the LICE car for the 85% of humanities 50km a day (or less) commute while not making all other Nissans immediately obsolete.
Well done.

7 hours ago
7 hours ago