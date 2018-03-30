Nissan’s New Electric Car Focus – Ample Interior Space, Skateboard Setup

16 H BY MARK KANE

New Nissan all-electric cars will be much roomier inside, as Japanese manufacturer intends to focus on ample interior space for all future EVs.

Some companies – like Tesla – pretty quickly figured out that the skateboard EV layout enables a flat floor, a lot of interior space and even two trunks – rear and front.

Nissan so far has been making BEVs a lot like internal combustion cars with a big powertrain block under the hood.

Everything is going to change with the new EV platform for many models from Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Glimpses of the new EVs are provided by the Nissan IMx concept.

Satoru Tai, Nissan’s executive design director said the exterior of the new BEVs will be tailored to segments and tastes, while the one hallmark between the models will be roomier interiors.

“There will be a spaciousness created by the EV layout. It’s not about exterior styling.” “We want to create an EV-unique expression. We don’t have an answer yet.”

Also, the instrumentation will be simplified.

Of course, the new platform will enable longer range and dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrains too.

