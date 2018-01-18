Nissan Says it Has 13,000 Pre-Orders For New LEAF In U.S.
7 hours ago by Mark Kane 60Comments
Nissan LEAF sales in U.S. peaked at 30,200 in 2014 and decreased the following three years as the move from the original 24 kWh battery to 30 kWh battery was just too small to fulfill expectations of the next generation and longer range.
However, introduction of the 2018 Nissan LEAF in the U.S. should mark a turning point/
According to Engadget, Nissan revealed that consumers put more than 13,000 pre-orders in for the new LEAF in the U.S.
For comparison, in Europe, more than 10,000 were ordered as of mid-December.
That 13,000-figure alone would bring back growth of sales.
In a year or so, LEAF will get some reinforcement in form of the e-Plus model with 50% more battery capacity and more power. Range is expected to be 225 miles and its price should be in the $35,000 territory. So, hopefully new sales record is around the corner.
In total, nearly 115,000 LEAFs were sold cumulatively in U.S. since its debut in late 2010:
Source: Engadget
60 responses to "Nissan Says it Has 13,000 Pre-Orders For New LEAF In U.S."
Production of the Nissan Leaf in the US has already started.
How many Nissan Leafs will be produced in the US in 2018?
It will easily outsell the Bolt this year. There are tens of thousands of loyal Leaf owners out there looking at this car.
I’m not convinced that’s a sure thing. The Leaf has less rang and less performance than the Bolt. And GM or dealers could start offering incentives to move more Bolts so the prices could be very similar.
Even if they wanted to build more than say 25k Bolts next year they wouldn’t. The Leaf will pull ahead of the Bolt, but not by a huge margin, until the longer range one comes out.
So maybe 28k Leafs. Just a guess.
All true points. However, the Leaf just feels bigger, and is a lot less “economy” feeling.
The Bolt is still a weirdmobile. The Leaf has more usable space and still works for the fast majority of people. It’s also cheaper.
Globally the Leaf will outsell the Bolt.
But in the Bolt’s major markets (US, Canada, S Korea) the Bolt will outsell the Leaf in 2018.
There’s also quite a few Leaf owners that were burned by horribly fading batteries due to no TMS, and will have that in mind when considering the new Leaf.
If you not leasing, but actually buying the 2018 Leaf, the 8 year / 100k mile 70% battery degradation warranty is your only saving grace and bottom line. Better to lease the Leaf this year, and trade-in the 2018 for a 2019 LG Chem liquid cooled 60 kWh battery pack,at the end of the 2018 two year lease. If you are planning on Leasing for more than 30 months in California, you are eligible for the free $2.5k CVRP.
Is the liquid cooling confirmed? Did I miss an article!?
Under the table second generation Leaf specs:
https://pushevs.com/2017/12/29/nissan-sees-leafs-competition/
I had not seen this table. I had only heard that the new battery pack was from LG.
That’s even more reason for people to wait and buy the 2019 model!
Unless someone has a super short commute and lives in a perfect climate like California, don’t get the 2018!
Well actually it looks like that chart is just what pushevs expects the 60 kWh leaf to have. So it’s still a rumor as far as I can tell.
“Now let’s see the specs of the normal version Nissan Leaf and a preview of what is expected for the e-Plus version.”
They were the first to come out with the news about the 40kWh battery for the leaf, so not all their info is duff ?
They may be right and I hope so! I have talked to many dissapointed leaf drivers here in Texas.
I think all LG BEV packs to date have had a real BMS. But if I remember right, some LG packs for PHEVs did not.
So I hope Nissan and LG clarify soon! But if it will have a liquid BMS, they may wait to announce it. That way they do not hurt US sales of the 40 kWh model.
I don’t buy it. I have said all along they won’t have a liquid cooled TMS in the 2019 Leaf, which is logical, since Nissan keeps saying there is nothing wrong with their current battery cooling.
It will be around 18 months before the LG battery one will be available so it could be worth a 2 year lease in the right climate.
The Hyundai Kona will have the same battery and are taking pre-orders in South Korea already !
https://pushevs.com/2018/01/17/hyundai-starts-pre-orders-kona-electric/
Rumour has it that the 2019 e+ version will also have 100kw fast charging capability in addition to its 64kwh liquid cooled LG pack.
Not sure about the other 2019 trims, though.
Thanks for that detail. I regularly advise people about buying EVs and am glad to know that’s a difference with the new model.
Given a choice between the Bolt and the Leaf, I would go with the Leaf for some, and the Bolt for others. I feel like cargo space has to do more with the actual surface area of cargo area than the displaced volume of air, so I agree, the Leaf is roomier. Main reason for this is that the Bolt is able to get a higher volume capacity through height, but how many people are driving their cars with zero visibility out the rear window? And, cargo comes in odd shapes. I mean, nothing as oddly-shaped as the Prius Prime, but I hope you get my meaning.
I just moved in my Bolt to a new house. Folded down the seats.
It took a few trips obviously. My wife took smaller items and boxes in her Volt. But I was able to fit all of our large furniture (bookshelves, grandfather clock, recliner etc) in the Bolt. The only items that didnt fit were my mattress and my two couches.
I even managed to fit 6 dining room chairs in the back all at the same time. And still had room under the false floor and the passenger seat for small boxes!
And all the while, I had perfect visibility because of the 180 degree rear view mirror cam. 😉
Now obviously unless you move a lot this isn’t a regular benefit. But I couldn’t have done that in our Volt, or a leaf or model 3. Sometimes height is better.
I own a Leaf and getting a Model 3 (hopefully in March/April). The Leaf is a great car – but time to move to the future. Leaf 2.0 is just Leaf 1.0 with a different front/back end and a little bigger battery / motor.
I’m not sure they are that loyal. However price matters a lot and the range is probably acceptable for many so I believe they will sell well because of that.
The 2018s started arriving locally two days ago. I’m in In the Bay Area. Deliveries have undoubtedly started.
Anything North of 1,500 for January would be impressive.
Yeah, I’m one of them, I guess. still don’t have a final price, let alone a guess when the vehicles will be delivered.
I signed up for the lease extension – that will get me to mid-April. I checked with Nissan, there will be no month-to-month or additional extensions after the lease expiration. If the cars aren’t on the lots by then, I’m looking at going to a Bolt or stepping up to an S, because I don’t think my model 3 will be ready before I need the car.
If you tell Nissan that you’re waiting for the 2019 longer-range LEAF, they would likely extend.
This is great news for Nissan and the new Leaf. I wonder when we can expect to see deliveries begin?
Now. They are on lots in the US.
This is great news for Nissan and the new Leaf. I wonder when we can expect to see deliveries begin?
That’s pretty good! Although some of those people will end up waiting for the 60 kWh version.
If I were getting a Leaf, I would pay extra to have the added range. 🙂
yes but at 35K why not just get a base Model 3 instead??
“How many Nissan Leafs will be produced in the US in 2018?”
In between 40,000 and 50,000?
Nissan’s explicit target is 100K to 150K globally for 2018 (since the long-range version apparently won’t be sold before 2019, I assume it’s not included). Since that includes Europe, Japan and other Asian countries, I suspect the US target would be a bit lower, maybe 35K-40K .
It’ll be very interesting to see.
Probably closer to the 40 K number. Many knowledgeable buyers will wait until 2019 for the 200+ mi. range, along with a battery (LG Chem) that is road trip worthy/capable from multiple (2+) fast charging events, during longer drives in 80 thru 100+ degree ambient air temperatures.
yes but at 35K why not just get a base Model 3 instead?? Arguably a much nicer car and with the added bonus of tesla’s 100kw+ supercharging network!
Lots of reasons:
– form factor, many people prefer a hatchback over a sedan
– UI, many people also prefer a more normal speedo area, and certainly many prefer tactile feel of buttons
– better quality, known quantity with company that will be sticking around for years to come (Tesla still has potential to fail)
My worldwide guesstimate? Between 100,000 and 150,000 for 2018. i.e. somewhere between double and triple. Their production facilities (including batteries) have the necessary capacity already.
Interesting. I hadn’t realized sales tanked so badly in 2015 (to far less than half of 2014 on average!)
That makes it even more puzzling they didn’t intro the 40kWh model two years ago — it’s after all an update, not a redesign — esp. given that they still aren’t selling the long-range 200mi+ version.
2018 Leaf production started with great fanfare on Dec 4th in the US. Meanwhile over 6 weeks later we are still waiting to see the first deliveries. Nissan probably has the plant capacity to fill the 13,000 pre-orders in a couple of months but my bet is that it will take all year because they don’t really want to sell that many Leafs. We’ll see.
I encourage everyone to pass on the Leaf, don’t give Nissan a dime of your hard earned money. They screwed folks like me with the 1st Gen Leaf, offering no solutions and no upgrades for battery replacement on their garbage product. The Bolt has better range and better performance for the price, do yourself a favor and don’t get screwed like I did.
Once you remove ignorance, all that’s left is stupidity. Don’t be stupid..
So what your saying is that you made a bad choice and bought instead of leasing an EV with no TMS back when everyone said the batteries would be an issue.
Perhaps you should have,leased and saved yourself the hassle!!!
Leaf and Lease rhyme for a REASON.
With the new crop of EVs coming to market in the next 12 months, WHY BUY an EV without any TMS that protects the battery, which is by far the most expensive single component of the vehicle,
It sounds like you had a bad experience but the expecting of a battery upgrade seems unreasonable, if you were expecting them to provide larger capacity batteries. I wouldn’t expect any manufacturer to offer upgrade a past model to have the features of a new model unless it directly involved life and safety. It would be a great marketing strategy, but one can’t expect them to do that when they never state they would when they sold the car.
It’ll be interesting to see how many reservations convert. They opened a no deposit reservation and by not providing an ambiguous “early 2018 delivery date”, no lease pricing, and then announcing a long range/TMS version late into the reservation process.
Buyers my find that the timeline won’t work, the lease pricing is way higher than they expected, or that they’ll wait for the longer range one. Many could chose not to convert their reservations without penalty or notifying Nissan of their change in intent.
Pre-orders? That term is a bit of a joke in this case.
My Leaf “pre-order” consisted of adding my name to a list of interested people who wish to be contacted when the 18 model arrives.
Without money attached to these “pre-orders”, I wouldn’t put much stock in that figure.
I do have interest in the car, but I also have a Model 3 reservation and am impressed with the Bolt. None of them are guaranteed to get my money.
A joke as well as they stated that their reservation doesn’t guarantee delivery of a car within any timeframe. Should someone extend their current lease or not to get their reserved car? They won’t know since no timeframe is given for delivery.
As stated:
“Nissan cannot guarantee delivery of a 2018 Nissan LEAF by any specific date.“
Could you get a “certain” delivery date on a TM3?
First of all Tesla is a complete cluster**** so that’s a very low bar. In my years of buying a car (ten cars to date), when I reserved, I knew when I would get it, especially as we got closer to delivery date.
I was considering a Leaf and had reserved it online on the first day just in case I wanted it.
The dealer that I reserved through says that they have absolutely no idea of it’s arriving this week or in three months. They have ones coming in, but the color and options are provided at random to various dealerships.
In other words, my configuration that I reserved may end up available at another dealership on the lot for general purchase without a reservation, where I would have to go to go haggle and buy it.
So what’s the point of making a reservation?
Murrysville:
Every one of your comments reflects my own situation.
My current 4 year Leaf lease ends in April.
Waiting for 4WD model 3 (August-October. Yeah! Right!).
Mixed feelings about all current EV offerings.
What to do? What to do?
And I got a “Thank you for your 2018 Leaf reservation” message from putting my name on a test drive list.
doesnt anyone care about the crash tests of this car. its a coffin on wheels. putting range ahead of common sense. clouds vision
But you bought one anyhow.
Could they be able to produce more than 40/50k in 2018 in the US?, anyone knows the installed capacity?. If they already have 13k pre-orders 40/50k sales in 6 months is doable. Mostly because the car looks really cool and feels great. Also if some people are waiting for the bigger battery they could still lease the one available now (24m/lease). Once people see them in the street or take rides with friends they will rush to buy them. It might not be as fast as the TM3, but it’s $30k vs $50k so different cars for different segments. I think they don’t compete it would be lije thinking that the Toyota Camry competes with the BMW 3 series. I think the Nissan Leaf and the TM3 complement each other in offering more options in “different” MarkeMarket segments. Even the Bolt can’t not be considered competition until the 60Kwh battery arrives (sales only in 2019)
Maybe for 2018 but in regards to the 2019 e+ version for 35K why not just get a base Model 3 instead?? Base model 3 will be 35K, not 50K, and will be available in 2019.
The old I can get a base ____ for the price of a optioned _____ dilemma that car buyers have always gone through. Just test drive the two and make a decision. Neither has been released so the argument is moot.
NO DEPOSITS = BOGUS “PRE-ORDERS”. Those 13,000 “pre-orders” are basically people who clicked on an icon to indicate they might be interested. An e-mail list, nothing more.
When you submit your information, a dealer calls you and reserves it and a reservation number is generated at that point. A reservation isn’t based off of the submitted form.
Leaf 13,000 pre-orders, Model 3 450,000 pre-orders.
Do we need to say anything else?
for those who are not on the waiting list, yes.
Who will get theirs first?
13k is not that much. I think it will sell well.
I’ve only tested the old and the new model for 20 minutes each. It is really improved.
I’ve been to a few Nissan dealers in Norway, and they’re stoked with the preorders. Most of these are contracts filled out. It will be one of the best selling cars in 2018 in Norway.
With the population of the US, 13k does not seem to be that much.
Sorry.. i cannot recommend this product until they add thermal management to the battery packs. I was absolutely stunned that it wasn’t included in the 2nd gen model. I think the new range is acceptable and I wouldn’t have any trouble recommending one of these cars except for that one issue.
If the larger battery version rumors turn out to be true, that they will use LG Chem packs along with thermal management systems, then I will be able to recommend THAT product to people.