Nissan Reveals New Robotaxi Autonomous LEAF

15 hours ago by Mark Kane 12

Take a ride in a new robotaxi LEAF.

Nissan, together with DeNA, unveiled the Easy Ride mobility service in Japan that will be launched in Yokohama in March 2018 to test robotaxis.

Nissan and DeNA will recruit participants for a field test of the Easy Ride mobility service
in Yokohama, Japan

The two partners didn’t reveal details, but is seems that the jointly developed service will rely on self-driving, fully autonomous electric cars.

At a later stage, robotaxis will be available for use by the general public too. The only thing the passenger needs to do is to select a destination.

“Nissan and DeNA started collaborating to develop a new mobility service that uses autonomous driving technology in January 2017. The two companies aim to combine the Nissan Intelligent Mobility vision, through technological assets in autonomous driving, vehicle electrification and connected cars, with DeNA’s experience in developing and operating driverless mobility services using its expertise in the internet and artificial intelligence.

With “more freedom of mobility” as its concept, Easy Ride is envisioned as a service for anyone who wants to travel freely to their destination of choice in a robo-vehicle. The goal is to allow customers to use a dedicated mobile app to complete the whole process from setting destinations and summoning vehicles to paying the fare.

Customers can also select recommended local destinations and sightseeing routes depending on their objectives. Nissan and DeNA plan to support multiple languages and to use a remote monitoring system to ensure customer safety.

Nissan and DeNA started a technical field test using an autonomous vehicle this year. The companies will recruit participants for the March field test from today until Jan. 15 through the Easy Ride website, https://easy-ride.com.

Nissan and DeNA aim to provide the service as a new infrastructure option that supplements existing transportation. With customers able to discover new local destinations through Easy Ride, the companies expect the service will also help energize cities and neighborhoods.”

12 responses to "Nissan Reveals New Robotaxi Autonomous LEAF"

  1. Terawatt says:
    December 6, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    Oh, but Tesla is *lightyears* ahead in autonomy, right..?

    Or maybe Tesla is lightyears ahead in hype.

    1. Lawrence says:
      December 6, 2017 at 7:51 pm

      Tesla’s are fine cars. A great alternative to ICE.

      The way their fans scream about it like teen girls to Justin Bieber is obnoxious.

      1. Mark.ca says:
        December 6, 2017 at 11:02 pm

        Was the Bieber concert any good? Personally not a fan but won’t judge you…

        1. Lawrence says:
          December 6, 2017 at 11:26 pm

          Nice attempt at being funny. Keeping working on it. Don’t give up.

        2. Gasbag says:
          December 7, 2017 at 1:13 am

          LOL. Funniest thing I’ve seen all day.

      2. Serial anti tesla troll thomas says:
        December 6, 2017 at 11:49 pm

        Haha perfect 😂😂😂😂👍👍👍

    2. ItsNotAboutTheMoney says:
      December 7, 2017 at 6:25 am

      Huh?

      What’s the cost of a Waymo car?
      What’s the cost of an autonomous (with in-car monitoring and control) Bolt?
      What’s the cost of an autonomous (with remote monitoring and control) Leaf?

      Nobody knows who’s ahead at this point, because there aren’t any products on sale.

  2. William says:
    December 6, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Hey Robo-Leaf, can you Leaf me up ahead at the next stop?

  3. Courtney vegan says:
    December 6, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    Battery range should be Nissan’s first priority.

    1. Mark.ca says:
      December 6, 2017 at 11:03 pm

      They have that already.

    2. Gasbag says:
      December 7, 2017 at 1:17 am

      Range is over rated. Come Q2 2018 Leaf sales juxtaposed with Bolt sales will make that clear.

  4. Bar says:
    December 7, 2017 at 12:08 am

    Why does it have side mirrors?

