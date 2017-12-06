Nissan Reveals New Robotaxi Autonomous LEAF

15 hours ago by Mark Kane

Take a ride in a new robotaxi LEAF.

Nissan, together with DeNA, unveiled the Easy Ride mobility service in Japan that will be launched in Yokohama in March 2018 to test robotaxis.

The two partners didn’t reveal details, but is seems that the jointly developed service will rely on self-driving, fully autonomous electric cars.

At a later stage, robotaxis will be available for use by the general public too. The only thing the passenger needs to do is to select a destination.