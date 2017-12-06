Nissan Reveals New Robotaxi Autonomous LEAF
15 hours ago by Mark Kane 12Comments
Take a ride in a new robotaxi LEAF.
Nissan, together with DeNA, unveiled the Easy Ride mobility service in Japan that will be launched in Yokohama in March 2018 to test robotaxis.
The two partners didn’t reveal details, but is seems that the jointly developed service will rely on self-driving, fully autonomous electric cars.
At a later stage, robotaxis will be available for use by the general public too. The only thing the passenger needs to do is to select a destination.
“Nissan and DeNA started collaborating to develop a new mobility service that uses autonomous driving technology in January 2017. The two companies aim to combine the Nissan Intelligent Mobility vision, through technological assets in autonomous driving, vehicle electrification and connected cars, with DeNA’s experience in developing and operating driverless mobility services using its expertise in the internet and artificial intelligence.
With “more freedom of mobility” as its concept, Easy Ride is envisioned as a service for anyone who wants to travel freely to their destination of choice in a robo-vehicle. The goal is to allow customers to use a dedicated mobile app to complete the whole process from setting destinations and summoning vehicles to paying the fare.
Customers can also select recommended local destinations and sightseeing routes depending on their objectives. Nissan and DeNA plan to support multiple languages and to use a remote monitoring system to ensure customer safety.
Nissan and DeNA started a technical field test using an autonomous vehicle this year. The companies will recruit participants for the March field test from today until Jan. 15 through the Easy Ride website, https://easy-ride.com.
Nissan and DeNA aim to provide the service as a new infrastructure option that supplements existing transportation. With customers able to discover new local destinations through Easy Ride, the companies expect the service will also help energize cities and neighborhoods.”
12 responses to "Nissan Reveals New Robotaxi Autonomous LEAF"
Oh, but Tesla is *lightyears* ahead in autonomy, right..?
Or maybe Tesla is lightyears ahead in hype.
Tesla’s are fine cars. A great alternative to ICE.
The way their fans scream about it like teen girls to Justin Bieber is obnoxious.
Was the Bieber concert any good? Personally not a fan but won’t judge you…
Nice attempt at being funny. Keeping working on it. Don’t give up.
LOL. Funniest thing I’ve seen all day.
Haha perfect 😂😂😂😂👍👍👍
Huh?
What’s the cost of a Waymo car?
What’s the cost of an autonomous (with in-car monitoring and control) Bolt?
What’s the cost of an autonomous (with remote monitoring and control) Leaf?
Nobody knows who’s ahead at this point, because there aren’t any products on sale.
Hey Robo-Leaf, can you Leaf me up ahead at the next stop?
Battery range should be Nissan’s first priority.
They have that already.
Range is over rated. Come Q2 2018 Leaf sales juxtaposed with Bolt sales will make that clear.
Why does it have side mirrors?