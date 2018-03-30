Nissan LEAF Is #1 Selling Electric Car In Europe

1 H BY MARK KANE

The second-generation Nissan LEAF is second to none in Europe in terms of plug-in electric car sales, regardless of type (all-electric or plug-in hybrid).

The Japanese manufacturer says that it sold in the first six months of 2018 more than 18,000 copies of the LEAF, which is more than Renault ZOE (the long-standing leader of the European market).

The total number of orders for the new LEAF in Europe exceed 37,000 (since October 2017) and as deliveries began in February, there are still nearly 20,000 cars that need to be produced and delivered.

In other words, Nissan’s production capabilities will determine whether 40,000 LEAF sales in Europe are possible this year or not.

Interestingly, 72% of new LEAF buyers have chosen the optional ProPILOT semi-autonomous driving system.

Best selling BEVs in Europe:

2011: Nissan LEAF

2012: Nissan LEAF

2013: Nissan LEAF

2014: Nissan LEAF

2015: Renault ZOE

2016: Renault ZOE

2017: Renault ZOE

2018: Nissan LEAF?

Cumulative sales of Nissan LEAF is now above 340,000 and counting quicker than ever.

“The new Nissan LEAF offers the exhilarating acceleration and environmental performance of an all-electric powertrain, dynamic exterior styling, and advanced driver assistance technologies. The car’s larger, 40 kilowatt-hour battery delivers a combined driving cycle range of 270 kilometers under Europe’s new WLTP emissions and economy standard. The 100% electric vehicle has won several awards for its cutting-edge technology and performance. It won the “2018 World Green Car” award at the New York International Auto Show and has received 5-star safety ratings from both the European New Car Assessment Program and the Japan New Car Assessment Program. The new LEAF is the flagship model for Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s vision for changing how cars are powered, driven and integrated into society. It features a host of new, innovative technologies such as Nissan ProPILOT, ProPILOT Park and e-Pedal, which are proving popular with customers. So far, 72% of new LEAF buyers have chosen the optional ProPILOT semi-autonomous driving system. The strong demand for the new Nissan LEAF in the first six months of this year reinforces its status as the best-selling electric car on the planet, with more than 340,000 global sales since the first LEAF was launched in 2010. Recently, Nissan delivered the 100,000th Nissan LEAF to a European customer.”

Gareth Dunsmore, electric vehicle director at Nissan Europe said: