Nissan LEAF Sales On The Rise In August 2018
Steady is how LEAF sales roll.
August 2018 is shaping up to be one of the strongest sales months in U.S. history (thanks largely to what we estimate as an unprecedented surge for the Tesla Model 3) the same is not true for the Nissan LEAF, but at least some mild progress has been made in August.
With 1,315 LEAFs sold in August, a mild improvement in sales was noted over the 1,149 LEAFs sold in July. That 1,315-figure is still down compared to June though when 1,376 LEAFs were sold (the high-water mark for the year, so far).
In the month-over-month area, sales are obviously up compared to July and year-over-year sales (August 2017 compared to August 2018 show a rise too) but in the calendar-year-to-date category, sales of the LEAF are down by 5%
YTD LEAF sales have now reached 9,123 units in the U.S., compared to 9,685 at this point in time last year.
We’re now thinking that LEAF sales will remain steady, but on the rather low side in the U.S. throughout the rest of the year.
Are all LEAF buyers in the U.S. waiting on the 60-kWh version with its active thermal management?
It’s a combination of limited production numbers (can’t keep up with demand in Smyrna) as well as some prospective buyers looking forward at the 60kWh version. However, the 40kWh version will not be going anywhere as it will still be available so as you predict in the article, these sales should remain slow and steady. The 60kWh version will cost more and the 40kWh has a good wide target market to go after, especially first-time BEV buyers.
What markets does Smyrna produce for? Only US and Canada? It can’t be more than 100 Leafs/day?
Good point about the price.
The 60 kWh version will be significantly more expensive, to the point that many buyers not expecting this increase will consider the smaller battery. Or the Bolt.
Battery pricing has been dropping historically every year by 7%.
There is no need for a big increase in battery pricing.
Disappointed people aren’t waiting for the 2019 with active cooling.
These cars could give EV batteries a bad rap if they degrade significantly without active cooling.
The bolt is going to be losing tax credits some time in 2019. I think GM has sold around 180,00 -190,000 cars so far.
And Nissan will only be 2-3 quarters behind, with the ePlus arriving soon.
No issues with production meeting demand. Go to CarGurus and you’ll see thousands on dealer lots with excess of 90-200 days sitting on lots.
Interesting. If that’s the case, it would seem that it isn’t supply limited. Maybe most potential buyers are holding out for the 60 kWh model?
It’s not about the range. Everything has to do with wallet.
Shoppers are used to pay $250 per month to lease a leaf, the average lease price is $350+ now. When Nissan bring the cost down again, they will sell a lot of them.
Nissan Leaf will most probably have an additional $2k Manufacturer “Cash Back” discount, off of MSRP, here in the US, sometime between October-November. This should get sales back on track, and at least EVen with Gen 1 Leaf 2017 sales numbers.
Perhaps the 60kwh with TMS would be a very compelling car if the price doesn’t go up. $35k for that car with ProPilot vs $41k for a Model 3 with AutoPilot makes the Nissan a very strong contender. Then again even if that Nissan goes up to $41k with full tax credit (and lease option) vs the Model 3 with diminished tax credit (and no lease option). The Nissan could still do very well.
Little chance that a 20kWh battery increase will add $10K to MSRP.
Yeah, that would be $500/kWh, which seems very high for an EV these days…
That tells me Model 3 is really eating into their sales. I was contemplating a Leaf (and Bolt) myself but whey I heard it was 40 kwh, I decided just to wait for the standard Model 3. I sat in a Bolt and immediately decided, I am not paying $35K for a car that feels like a $15K car. With the rapidgate issues, Leaf is not a viable electric car in my opinion. Not sure when 60 kwh/TMS Leaf is coming out but if standard Model 3 gets delayed beyond late June 2019, I’ll press with the Leaf or Kia Niro.
You should be looking at a 2014 or 2015 Nissan leaf. Best value for the money and if you keep it in the 20-80% charge range it will last a lifetime.
Nissan likely couldn’t keep up with demand if they did, but they really should slash the price on the 40kWh version and introduce the 60kWh entry near the price that they’re now charging for the 40.
Just not sure its a US type car. On trips to the US I havnt seen many ICE models of similar type either. Opposite in Europe and its doing fine.
No data to back this up, but my suspicion is that buyers are waiting to see which comes first; the 60 kWh Leaf, a Bolt with more comfy seats, or the standard range Model 3. All three are BEVs with estimated range between 220 and 240 Miles priced under $40k before incentives.
I’ve been telling everyone who asks about the Leaf to wait for the 2019 as it ~should~ have a better or active TMS.
Well the thing is: The lower cost of the non tms Leaf puts it a more affordable level. If it weren’t for the lower cost of the Leaf I wouldn’t be driving an electric. But because I am, three other people have bought EVs because of me. Two bought 2018 Leafs and one bought a used Smart ED because it would fit in a single car garage with his gasser. All three are quite happy with their purchases. So while these lower priced EVs are not for everyone, I’m helping to promote the cause because people around town are seeing a local business (with signage on the car) using an EV.
The cars are just too expensive. We need a billion $12,000 EV that goes 75 miles.
After driving 3 leafs for nearly 150,000 miles I have never seen a battery temperature anywhere near close enough that active cooling would help. If the battery doesn’t heat up why cool it. The real problem is a lot of fake news and trolls spreading mis information. Some cars have active cooling to prevent fires. Active cooling never installed to make the batteries last any longer then the current charging period.
Where do you live? What is the climate like?
Nissan-Renault has sold over half a million Leaf’s altogether since launch. If TMS was really that much of an issue as EV forum people make it out to be, you’d hear it elsewhere too, but you don’t.
You mean like this one?
“Before purchase or lease, Nissan failed to disclose its own recommendations that owners avoid charging the battery beyond 80% in order to mitigate battery damage and failed to disclose that Nissan’s estimated 100 mile range was based on a full charge battery, which is contrary to Nissan’s own recommendation for battery charging,”
https://topclassactions.com/lawsuit-settlements/lawsuit-news/2537-nissan-leaf-battery-life-class-action-lawsuit/
They basically said don’t fully charge or you will lose bars………LMAO
Or where it was found that their new 30kWH pack was found to degrade more than previous versions?
https://insideevs.com/nissan-issues-statement-on-leaf-30-kwh-battery-degradation/
What rock are you hiding under?
I disagree. We had our 2015 Leaf in Georgia (hot climate, but not the hottest) for almost 4 years and less than 40k miles before it was totaled. In that time the battery degraded 10% according to LeafSpy, and we experienced real diminished use. That means an 84 mile car turns into a 76 mile car in less than 4 years, and much less than that during the winter. Leaf battery degradation is a real issue.
Come drive your Leaf over here in Sacramento CA on a the stretch of 4 days 102°F+ and DCFC on each of them after a 20mile drive. Or any of the 102°F+ days we have here……..lol
The 40kWh Leaf was not made for the US market. It was made for the European and Japanese markets. It is doing just fine there. The 60kWh Leaf is what the US market wants. People are waiting for that, or simply bailing and going to the Model 3 / Bolt.
The high water mark for the LEAF in 2018 was May with 1576 sales.
I saw a poll a while back that said that 60% of car buyers would consider buying an EV, once they had more than 220 mile range, could fast charge 0 to 80% in only 30 minutes, and if there were enough DCFC stations to cover the entire US….
Right now, here is an exhaustive list of cars that you can buy with more than 220 mile range, 0-80% in ~30-45 minutes, and enough charging stations for the entire US:
Tesla Model S 60, Tesla Model S 75, Tesla Model S 85, Tesla Model S 90, Tesla Model S 100D, Tesla Model X 75, Tesla Model X 90, Tesla Model X 100D, Tesla Model 3 LR.
All of those have starting prices above $45,000(Model 3 SR does not count right now, because Tesla has not started production)…
I’m pretty sure you can’t get the MS60 anymore.
Used you can.