Nissan LEAF Might Become 10% More Expensive Because Of Brexit
The European Nissan LEAF is produced in Sunderland, UK
The Nissan LEAF is the best-selling electric car of any kind in Europe this year, but that won’t necessarily be the case after 29 March 2019 at 11 p.m. when Brexit becomes fact.
The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) warns that without an agreement between the UK and the European Union, the general WTO rules will apply a 10% tariff to all cars traded between the EU and the UK. 10% would make a significant difference to the value proposition, especially when competition strengthens (new models).
Erik Jonnaert, Secretary General of the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) said:
In the worst case scenario, Nissan LEAF produced in the UK for countries in European Union will become 10% more expensive (at least if other factors do not absorb the tariff).
We are not sure about any changes in the case of Norway (the Nissan LEAF’s biggest market in Europe) or Switzerland, which are outside of the EU (there could be no difference), but for sure LEAF’s business case in Europe is currently uncertain.
This also might impact the arrival of the 60 kWh battery version model of the LEAF in Europe.
Press release:
Brexit: auto industry urges negotiators to avert worst-case scenario
Brussels, 17 October 2018 – Ahead of this evening’s Brexit summit, Europe’s auto manufacturers and suppliers have come together to issue a stark warning on the potentially far-reaching impacts of a no-deal scenario on their sector, which would threaten their very business model.
Automobile production plants – be they in the EU27 or the UK – receive and fit millions of parts into vehicles every day. All manufacturers rely on ‘just-in-time’ and ‘just-in-sequence’ delivery and production, without any delays or obstacles. These parts are in constant transit in trucks, arriving as and when they are needed.
Every day 1,100 EU trucks cross the Channel to deliver to car and engine plants in the United Kingdom alone, for example. After Brexit, even short hold-ups at customs will cause massive logistical problems, disrupting the production process and generating significant costs.
“Our members are already making contingency plans and are looking for warehouse spaces to stockpile parts,” stated Erik Jonnaert, Secretary General of the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), which represents the 15 major Europe-based car, van, truck and bus manufacturers. “However, the space required to stockpile for more than a short time would be absolutely huge – and expensive.”
“Some of our members are also planning a temporary post-Brexit production shutdown. But the harsh fact is that no amount of contingency planning can realistically cover all the gaps left by the UK’s withdrawal from the EU on WTO terms.”
Under WTO rules, a 10% tariff would be applied to all cars traded between the EU and the UK. Jonnaert: “We cannot forget that profit margins in our industry are significantly lower than 10%. At the end of the day, these extra costs will either be passed on to the consumer or will have to be absorbed by the manufacturers.”
“The clock is ticking, but it is not yet too late. That is why we are urging the negotiating teams on both sides to redouble their efforts to successfully conclude a withdrawal deal,” Jonnaert underlined.
Sigrid de Vries, Secretary General, European Association of Automotive Suppliers (CLEPA): “Everything possible must be done to secure a future exchange of goods, services and people that is frictionless. Automotive components often cross borders several times before the final product reaches the customer, and that includes Channel crossings. Any change in the level of integration of the value chain will have an adverse effect on the competitiveness of individual companies and the sector as a whole.”
“Smaller companies in particular, that constitute important building blocks of the supply chain, do not have the internal systems, IT platforms or staff in place to deal with customs declarations, tariff classification, customs valuation, or calculations based on content origin. SMEs will be forced to deal with at least some of these issues if they want to continue to trade and serve their customers, facing additional financial and logistical risks.”
De Vries: “CLEPA recently surveyed its membership and the most important feedback to policy makers was: remove uncertainty. It remains crucially important to provide clarity on the future relation with the UK as quickly as possible, starting with a withdrawal agreement so that a cliff-edge scenario can be avoided.”
9 Comments on "Nissan LEAF Might Become 10% More Expensive Because Of Brexit"
Norway is not going to be like the UK. Norway agrees with almost all rules from EU without having the right to vote, but that way has access to most things any other EU country would have.
UK main complaints were about lack of autonomy and immigration. It would be silly to go the Norway way.
Having said that I think there will be a good agreement and 10% taxes are not to be feared.
10% price increase would make Leaf non-competitive – so Nissan would have a choice to either significantly scale down production (because demand would not be there) or move the factory to EU27
Depends on how much of the cost of the car is in the UK.
Sterling’s drop in value could cover the 10%.
Nissan will be fine, the Brits did it to themselves.
This is not a Leaf specific issue. “Under WTO rules, a 10% tariff would be applied to all cars traded between the EU and the UK.” So all EU cars will see a price increase of 10%. They could also change the point of origin for Leafs heading to the UK. They also build the Leaf in the US and Japan.
How would cars in the EU (that aren’t LEAFs) be taxed 10% unless they were shipped to the UK? Cars moving between EU members would be unaffected.
I miss understood, I thought the Leaf was built in the EU and shipped to the UK.
If this happens and the UK goverment won’t foot the bill an option will be ship the cars from Japan as I believe there is quite a recent trade agreement for cars between EU ja Japan so no duties apply.
Of course this would almost certainly mean shutting down the Sunderland plant as serving just UK market won’t be enough for it to be viable.
If it becomes a hard Brexit, probably Nissan leaves UK. If they not, is sure that UK govern will give incentives and a tax reduction to compensate the higher costs. Maybe laboral costs, will be reduced too.
Some time ago, Carlos Goshn in an interview said: We have factories in Europe for Europe. It hasn’t any sense to have factories for Europe, out of Europe.
As non english, I can’t understand the Brexit. A decission of 1/3 of the british than can has terrible consecuences. Demagogy and populism joined with pervers results.
I hope the pression of the other 2/3 of the british people, can change the decission. As european, I’m not for a soft Brexit. If they want to leave, goodbye and good luck. Europe must not show that leaving UE can be good. Lot of british companies, will go out britain to other european countries. What they don’t want, maybe will be good for others.