Nissan LEAF Is Germany’s First V2G-Approved Electric Car
But is there a market for V2G already?
Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) is the concept that enables bi-directional energy flow between an electric car and the electric grid (or building), which at scale could enable cars to become disposable energy storage systems (while connected) to help the grid at peak demand or emergency situations.
The possibility to use EV’s batteries is more tempting as more cars with big batteries hit the roads. For example, 1 million EVs that would (if needed) discharge to the grid just 10 kW through a bi-directional DC charger would provide 10 GW of power in a matter of seconds.
Currently, the V2G concept is tested in various countries in pilot projects. Recently, the Nissan LEAF was approved for V2G in Germany (athe s first car), which suggests that new projects are in the pipeline.
Guillaume Pelletreau, Vice President and Managing Director, Nissan Center Europe, said:
“We strongly believe in an emission-free future Leaf batteries could make an important contribution to energy transition in Germany and a sustainable future.”
Nissan LEAF uses V2G through CHAdeMO charging standard (the concept and bi-directional chargers are shown at the Move360 fairs in Munich). German manufacturers, on the other hand, use CCS Combo charging standard and so far we haven’t seen much interest in V2G from them.
The drawback of V2G is that bi-directional chargers are expensive and there are almost none besides those used in pilot projects.
Source: Reuters
3 Comments on "Nissan LEAF Is Germany’s First V2G-Approved Electric Car"
For emergency and grid-power-in-the-middle-of-nowhere purpose it’s cheaper to connect an inverter to the 12VDC-battery to get grid power. Anyway blackouts are quite rare in Germany. It’s not a big market. And as long as the V2G technology is as expensive as it is, bigger battery plants will do better than private cars.
Imagine when you have 200 million EV cars on the road and 10% of those are connected to the grid….
You have 400GWh (assuming half of 40kWh per car) of energy ready to be delivered.
(my math requires validation)
Blackouts are very rare in Germany but they did have some close calls recently attempting to balance mushrooming intermittent wind & solar generators, and it is with the help from the whole European grid.
So they are doing what they are supposed to do. That is exactly how blackouts can stay rare – when preventive measures are engineered and implemented in advance, not after something breaks down.