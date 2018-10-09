Nissan Rumored To Target $45,000 Price For 220-Mile Electric SUV

  1. Home
Maybe it should be badged Infiniti.

Nissan is supposedly bringing an all-electric crossover to market, based on the Nissan IMx concept and built on a dedicated platform. Thought to still be two years away, we hear that it may come with a price tag starting at $45,000 and a 220-mile range. If true — the numbers come from an undisclosed source talking with CleanTechnica — we worry the effort will offer too little range for too much money, though we haven’t lost hope at this early stage.

The Japanese automaker got into the electric vehicle game early with the LEAF. While it went without a direct competitor through most of its life, it’s now seen as a value play in the space, matched up against the Chevy Bolt and the $35,000 version of the Tesla Model 3 that has yet to arrive. With its modest $29,990 base price, it’s done ok for itself but, compared to the huge numbers that its Californian competitor puts up with its much more expensive Model 3 variants, we believe its fair to say it hasn’t lived up to its potential. Suspected reasons for its soft sales (comprehensive DC fast charging network aside), are battery related. Although now boasting 40 kWh in the 2018 refreshed version with an EPA range of 151 miles, its main current competitor, the Bolt, offers 238 miles.

While we have no doubt a good many people would lay out $45,000 for an electric crossover, they would expect certain things for that money, chief among them being a competitive range. We suspect the yet-to-be-revealed Tesla Model Y will be a direct competitor at this price point, and in base trim will have a similar range, possibly less, so it would appear as though they have that angle covered.

What might prove more challenging in the fight for market share are offerings from Kia and Hyundai. The Korean corporate cousins have several electric crossovers about to enter the market over the next few months that have the range requirements well covered Kia has the Niro EV and reformulated Soul EV, while Hyundai has the Kona Electric. All built on the same platform, in the U.S. they will boast a 64 kWh battery and return a range result in excess of 250 miles at a price point under $40,000.

Of course, Nissan is aware of the competition it faces and will try to offer a strong mix of compelling performance and features for a reasonable price. And, we are cheering for them as they are ground-breaking pioneers in the segment. Consumers at large, though, won’t rely on that sentiment as they evaluate their choices and so we will watch carefully to see what details emerge as we move closer to production.

 

Source: CleanTechnica

23 Comments on "Nissan Rumored To Target $45,000 Price For 220-Mile Electric SUV"

amt

Too Wild Looking, They Gotta Really Tone It Down..

2 hours ago
Viking79

Not everyone likes subtle, I prefer an edgy design.

2 hours ago
William

It appears that some Tesla Model Y competition, may be possibly coming from the Nissan Leaf development Folks. This may get interesting, as Nissan as of late, has been lagging GM, Tesla, and Hyundai/Kia ginormously!

2 hours ago
Viking79

Great! OTA updates, 120 kW charging, and AP/FSD options and I am in…

2 hours ago
Cypress

Nissan has ProPilot, so that covers your AP requirements.

1 hour ago
F150 Brian

The Model Y won’t come in Dual Motor trim for less than $50K, at that’s *if* they offer a smaller pack than 75KWh.

So with the Koreans eating up the value end and Model Y taking most of the near-lux crossover sales, I’d say there is very little room for competition without playing in the middle. The question is, what do you get for $45K in the Nissan offer.

2 hours ago
Phel

Where did you pull those numbers from? Stop making crap up.

1 hour ago
F150 Brian

If it were less, it would be less expensive than a Model 3.
Name one crossover/SUV that costs less than a sedan based on the same platform.
Waiting….

1 hour ago
Will

Yealp. Please know the market before saying stuff

52 minutes ago
Kieran973

So is it possible that there is no long range Leaf coming, and that this 45K SUV is instead Nissan’s long range offer promised “in the future”? Hyundai pulled a similar stunt with the Ioniq EV a few years ago: they made a cryptic comment that “124 miles of range was not enough”, then people interpreted that as meaning there was a long range Ioniq coming, then Hyundai did nothing to disabuse anyone of this severe misinterpretation for at least a year, then it finally came out that the “long range Ioniq” was in fact just the Kona. One reason I’m suspicious about this is that the 220 miles of range in this new 45K SUV is very similar to the 225 miles range of the rumored Nissan Leaf E-Plus….

1 hour ago
Cypress

You say 220 range and $45k is too little for too much for the Nissan, but then say you expect the Model Y to be similar?

The Kona and Niro are great EVs, but they are not SUVs, they are small front wheel drive hatchbacks. With low ground clearance.

The Nissan and Tesla Y are likely to be offering more performance and AWD.

1 hour ago
Klaus

Has Nissan ever produced an AWD BEV? Not saying the won’t just can’t think of one. My guess would be FWD at first and at $45k price. We could use some electric AWD CUV/SUV offerings below $50k.

Actually, having owned a Leaf and test driven the latest version, I would not equate Nissan BEV with performance either.

1 hour ago
Clive

Compared to the Bolt it’s seems quit slow.

1 hour ago
Will

Outlander tech in the bev

51 minutes ago
Clive

Better hurry up Nissan because this segment is going to be very competitive ‼️

1 hour ago
Gabriel

If they can’t do even 200 miles in the Leaf (and the 200+ miles range Leaf has been only a promise so far), I highly doubt that this SUV will happen any time soon.

1 hour ago
Clive

As a two time Leaf owner I wholeheartedly agree.

They had a really bad attitude when I asked for a lease extension.

So much so that I don’t really care to do business with them moving forward.

1 hour ago
Alex

But they have the $35k pure EV. For $10k more and 2 years seems perfectly reasonable to make a small SUV with that range… with profits.

19 minutes ago
Lawrence

Is that a duckboat (aka amphibious)

1 hour ago
Will

Most good SUVs start at $40k

54 minutes ago
Will

Rapidgate and not range killed the leaf hear in the states. Just take away the software limited tapering

53 minutes ago
ffbj

Mercedes decides to flush more money away:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-10-09/mercedes-benz-rolls-out-fuel-cell-suv-to-overcome-tech-hurdles?srnd=premium

34 minutes ago
groingo

Hey Nissan, how bout you fix the Leaf first!

29 minutes ago