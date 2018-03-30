  1. Home
  2. China
  3. NIO Delivers First ES8 Electric SUV In China

NIO Delivers First ES8 Electric SUV In China

14 H BY MARK KANE 11

NIO, one of the newer EV entries in China, announced the delivery of the first ES8 all-electric SUV to a customer.

It’s always a major achievement to begin deliveries after several years of development, marketing and launching production.

NIO Delivers First ES8 Electric SUV In China

“Today we celebrate the beginning of the delivery of NIO ES8 to our users. This is another milestone as we turn our vision for blue sky into action.”

The starting price for the ES8 is 448,000 yuan (nearly $68,000). Interestingly, the ES8 will be offered on a made-to-order basis and orders will be placed on NIO’s own app.

NIO ES8 specs:

  • 70 kWh battery (from CATL)
  • 355 km (220 miles) of NEDC range or 500 km (310 miles) at 60 km/h (37 mph) or probably around 180 miles real world
  • weight 2,460 kg
  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.4 seconds and 0-50 km/h (31 mph) in 2.2 seconds
  • two 240 kW motors (480 kW total) for all-wheel drive, top speed stands at 180 km/h
  • Braking 100-0 km/h can be done in just 33.8 m
  • fast charging capability (in one hour)
  • 3-minute battery swap stations (at least 1,100 stations are to be built by 2020 in China)
See Also
Nico Rosberg Drives Nio Electric SUV, Checks Out EP9
Leasehackr Takes Us Behind The Wheel of The NIO ES8 SUV
NIO Is Pursuing Up To $2 Billion For U.S. IPO

The car comes with wirelessly chargeable smart keys:

NIO Delivers First ES8 Electric SUV In China

Smartphone app:

NIO Delivers First ES8 Electric SUV In China

Today we celebrate the beginning of the delivery of NIO ES8 to our users. This is another milestone as we turn our vision for blue sky into action! https://www.nio.com/en/es8 #blueskycoming

Posted by NIO U.S. on Thursday, June 28, 2018

Source: Autoblog

Categories: China, NIO

Tags:

Leave a Reply

11 Comments on "NIO Delivers First ES8 Electric SUV In China"

newest oldest most voted
Texas Leaf

That knocks the socks off the Model X price. This will make the America manufacturers start sweating about their BEV SUV offerings. Any idea what the towing capacity of this thing is?

Vote Up1-2Vote Down Reply
14 hours ago
windbourne

actually, starting price in china is about the same as X’s starting price in America.
I doubt that Tesla will care. And anything that will make American car makers start sweating will make Germany’s and Japan’s sweat as well.

Vote Up0-2Vote Down Reply
9 hours ago
Bob

RE: actually, starting price in china is about the same as X’s starting price in America.

I wouldn’t really say they are about the same price…they are almost $14K apart… between 68,000 vs 81,900 (Model X 75D delivered price before incentives)

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
Will

Not really suvs offering start at 30k all the way to 80k

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
Texas Leaf

Try finding a SUV with AWD and 500 hp and see how much you have to pay.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Another Euro point of view

This is probably one important reason why China decided to lower their tariff on cars imported to China. Their car industry is now mature enough to start to massively export and best they could do to built good will for those future exports is showing the example of how they expect to be commercially treated.

Vote Up0-2Vote Down Reply
13 hours ago
windbourne

it had nothing to do with it. China was hoping to kowtow to Trump and get the coming trade war to stop.
But, you are right that China needs to be able to export. As it is, America alone has far more ppl than China that can afford the 68K NIO. Add in Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, etc and you are looking at a market 3-4 x the size of China.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
9 hours ago
Nix

China is currently focusing on domestic market for EV sales inside China. They have to solve their air quality problem before worrying about export.

This would get Chicken Taxed if imported to the US.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
ChrisHansen

¿Only 355 kms NEDC with 70kWh battery? 19.70kWh/100kms in NEDC cycle?
OMFG. That means like 26-27kWh/100km @120km/h

Just to compare. Hyundai Kona with 64kWh can drive more than 500 kms in NEDC cycle (480 WLTP)

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
Tummy

Kona is a compact SUV with only 150 kW motor, do 0-60 in 7 seconds in the long range version. Short range has only a 100 kW motor and 0-60 in 9 seconds. The ES8 has a 480 kw motor, can seat 7 passengers and do 0-60 in 4.4 seconds. It’s a much larger vehicle, more like a Model X in size.

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
10 hours ago
pjwood1

A utilitarian EV with ergonomic controls. To Dream!!!

Never thought I’d be jealous of a Chinese car buyer.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago