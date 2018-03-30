NIO Delivers First ES8 Electric SUV In China

14 H BY MARK KANE

NIO, one of the newer EV entries in China, announced the delivery of the first ES8 all-electric SUV to a customer.

It’s always a major achievement to begin deliveries after several years of development, marketing and launching production.

“Today we celebrate the beginning of the delivery of NIO ES8 to our users. This is another milestone as we turn our vision for blue sky into action.”

The starting price for the ES8 is 448,000 yuan (nearly $68,000). Interestingly, the ES8 will be offered on a made-to-order basis and orders will be placed on NIO’s own app.

NIO ES8 specs:

70 kWh battery (from CATL)

battery (from CATL) 355 km (220 miles) of NEDC range or 500 km (310 miles) at 60 km/h (37 mph) or probably around 180 miles real world

range or 500 km (310 miles) at 60 km/h (37 mph) or probably around 180 miles real world weight 2,460 kg

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.4 seconds and 0-50 km/h (31 mph) in 2.2 seconds

and 0-50 km/h (31 mph) in 2.2 seconds two 240 kW motors (480 kW total) for all-wheel drive, top speed stands at 180 km/h

Braking 100-0 km/h can be done in just 33.8 m

fast charging capability (in one hour)

3-minute battery swap stations (at least 1,100 stations are to be built by 2020 in China)

The car comes with wirelessly chargeable smart keys:

Smartphone app:

Today we celebrate the beginning of the delivery of NIO ES8 to our users. This is another milestone as we turn our vision for blue sky into action! https://www.nio.com/en/es8

