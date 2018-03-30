NIO Delivers First ES8 Electric SUV In China
NIO, one of the newer EV entries in China, announced the delivery of the first ES8 all-electric SUV to a customer.
It’s always a major achievement to begin deliveries after several years of development, marketing and launching production.
“Today we celebrate the beginning of the delivery of NIO ES8 to our users. This is another milestone as we turn our vision for blue sky into action.”
The starting price for the ES8 is 448,000 yuan (nearly $68,000). Interestingly, the ES8 will be offered on a made-to-order basis and orders will be placed on NIO’s own app.
NIO ES8 specs:
- 70 kWh battery (from CATL)
- 355 km (220 miles) of NEDC range or 500 km (310 miles) at 60 km/h (37 mph) or probably around 180 miles real world
- weight 2,460 kg
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.4 seconds and 0-50 km/h (31 mph) in 2.2 seconds
- two 240 kW motors (480 kW total) for all-wheel drive, top speed stands at 180 km/h
- Braking 100-0 km/h can be done in just 33.8 m
- fast charging capability (in one hour)
- 3-minute battery swap stations (at least 1,100 stations are to be built by 2020 in China)
The car comes with wirelessly chargeable smart keys:
Smartphone app:
That knocks the socks off the Model X price. This will make the America manufacturers start sweating about their BEV SUV offerings. Any idea what the towing capacity of this thing is?
actually, starting price in china is about the same as X’s starting price in America.
I doubt that Tesla will care. And anything that will make American car makers start sweating will make Germany’s and Japan’s sweat as well.
RE: actually, starting price in china is about the same as X’s starting price in America.
I wouldn’t really say they are about the same price…they are almost $14K apart… between 68,000 vs 81,900 (Model X 75D delivered price before incentives)
Not really suvs offering start at 30k all the way to 80k
Try finding a SUV with AWD and 500 hp and see how much you have to pay.
This is probably one important reason why China decided to lower their tariff on cars imported to China. Their car industry is now mature enough to start to massively export and best they could do to built good will for those future exports is showing the example of how they expect to be commercially treated.
it had nothing to do with it. China was hoping to kowtow to Trump and get the coming trade war to stop.
But, you are right that China needs to be able to export. As it is, America alone has far more ppl than China that can afford the 68K NIO. Add in Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, etc and you are looking at a market 3-4 x the size of China.
China is currently focusing on domestic market for EV sales inside China. They have to solve their air quality problem before worrying about export.
This would get Chicken Taxed if imported to the US.
¿Only 355 kms NEDC with 70kWh battery? 19.70kWh/100kms in NEDC cycle?
OMFG. That means like 26-27kWh/100km @120km/h
Just to compare. Hyundai Kona with 64kWh can drive more than 500 kms in NEDC cycle (480 WLTP)
Kona is a compact SUV with only 150 kW motor, do 0-60 in 7 seconds in the long range version. Short range has only a 100 kW motor and 0-60 in 9 seconds. The ES8 has a 480 kw motor, can seat 7 passengers and do 0-60 in 4.4 seconds. It’s a much larger vehicle, more like a Model X in size.
A utilitarian EV with ergonomic controls. To Dream!!!
Never thought I’d be jealous of a Chinese car buyer.