The Tesla Model S was the first of the modern long-range electric cars. It had–and still has–decent looks, but more importantly, it was able to drive further on a full charge than just about any other battery-powered car before it.

As a result, it saw taxi duty around the world and it’s not unheard of for early Model S cars to rack up hundreds of thousands of miles. One example even surpassed the 1 million-mile mark and went through no fewer than 14 electric motors and four battery packs.

Get Fully Charged Hypermiling a 450,000-mile Tesla Model S Even though we don't know how many electric motors or battery packs this 450,000-mile Tesla Model S went through, the fact that it can get relatively close to its original range rating is quite impressive.

But while that record-holding Model S that’s registered in Germany has a clear service history, the one you see in the video embedded above doesn’t. Its new owner, Alex Kersten from the Autoalex Cars YouTube channel, said that it was used as a taxi, racking up a little over 450,000 miles on the odometer, but that’s about where the information stream ends.

We don’t know if or how many electric motors and battery packs it went through since it left the assembly line in 2017. However, that hasn’t stopped Alex from trying to do a hypermiling range test to see how far he can drive his new-to-him EV on a full charge.

The plan was to travel from Reading to Lizard Point, which is the southernmost point in the UK, making for a total distance of 281 miles. Before leaving, the high-mileage Model S 90D went through the usual hypermiler’s checklist, including slightly overinflating the tires and covering gaps in the bodywork with tape to make the car more aerodynamic.

With the battery topped up, the instrument cluster showed an estimated range of 220 miles, which is 61 miles less than the actual driving distance between the two points. However, as you’ll see in the video, the car did much better.

Driving at roughly 50-55 miles per hour, the seven-year-old EV driver managed to squeeze about 268 miles from the battery. He still didn’t make it to the destination, but the Model S went 48 miles more than originally estimated before stopping for a top-up.

When it was new, the Tesla Model S 90D had an EPA-rated range of 288 miles, so take that as you may. Also, you can chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.