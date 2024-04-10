The Tesla Cybertruck’s appeal isn’t fading anytime soon, whether you like it or not. Doug DeMuro recently said that the angular pickup is downright cool and we found out for ourselves just how much of an attention magnet the electric pickup is during our test drive.

Now, through the magic of car auctions, the battery-powered truck’s appeal has been once again confirmed because someone paid more than double the sticker price for a brand-new tri-motor Cyberbeast Foundation Series.

Get Fully Charged Flipper's paradise or simple attraction? Or both? Ever since Tesla started deliveries of the Cybertruck late last year, we've seen quite a few listings for brand-new units asking for a lot more money than the original sticker price. To try and stop this, Tesla even introduced an anti-flipper clause in its contracts, but that doesn't seem to have done anything because a 50-mile Cybertruck Cyberbeast Foundation Series truck was sold at auction yesterday for over $260,000. That's more than double the sticker price.

It happened yesterday during one of Sotheby’s Motorsport online auctions when somebody paid $262,500 for a 50-mile Cybertruck. The auction didn’t have a reserve but the bidding started out pretty strong at $75,000 and gradually climbed to what Sotheby’s Motorsport calls a new world record price.

That said, we’d take that statement with a grain of salt, seeing how there were reports of a yet-to-be-built Cybertruck that was sold for $400,000 during last year’s Petersen Museum Gala. There were several social media posts from people who attended the gala claiming the astronomical figure but the museum didn’t confirm or deny the information.

Getting back to the latest Cybertruck sold at auction, its original sticker price was somewhere around the $120,000 mark, seeing how a non-Foundation Series Cyberbeast model goes for $99,990 and the Foundation Series pack costs an additional $20,000.

It packs 845 horsepower, an estimated range of 320 miles and can sprint from zero to 60 miles per hour in just 2.6 seconds, according to Tesla. It can also tow up to 11,000 pounds.

Gallery: 2024 Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast Foundation Series sold for $262,500 at Sotheby's Motorsport auction

5 Photos

Even though this particular car fetched a very sweet price, it’s worth noting that another brand-new Cybertruck–a dual-motor version–was put up for auction on Cars & Bids last month but the reserve price wasn’t met and it remained unsold. The last bid on that EV was $158,000.

“We often get asked whether Teslas can or are considered collectible cars,” said Colleen Cash, President of Sotheby’s Motorsport. “Our response has always been affirmative, and the overwhelming interest in this auction only reinforces our conviction.”

What’s your take on this? Is the Tesla Cybertruck already a collectible? Let us know in the comments below.