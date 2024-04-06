If you’ve been following the automotive industry for the past 5 years, then you have probably developed a strong opinion about Tesla’s Cybertruck. In fact, there’s a good chance that your family, friends and acquaintances have all developed strong opinions about it.

For most people, their opinions on Tesla's newest model have been either incredibly positive or relentlessly negative. But actual Cybertruck owners have generally had more nuanced takes and not everyone's Cybertruck has been trouble-free.

Thankfully for Eric from the YouTube channel Butter_EV, his experience has been quite good. He has lived with his Foundation Series for two months now, giving him plenty of time to ponder the truck’s greatest successes and failures.

So Eric has taken the time to compile a list of the truck's best features and most glaring missteps. Here are some highlights from his review:

Likes

Tesla’s adoption of steer-by-wire is a game changer.

Good turning circle of 43.5ft that is on par with the competition. (Hummer EV 37.1ft, Silverado EV 42.2ft, R1T 44.9ft, F-150 Lightning 47.6ft ).

The kids love the rear-facing screen for watching Netflix and YouTube and the sound system is top tier.

The visibility is excellent out the front of the vehicle.

The powered tonneau cover is incredibly sturdy.

120v and 240v outlets in the bed are useful when camping or tailgating.

Max payload of 2,500 lbs tops the competition. ( Silverado EV 1,440 lbs, R1T 1,764 lb, F-150 Lightning 2,235 lbs.)

4-wheel steering provides great maneuverability.

Amazing 0-60 acceleration of 2.6 seconds.

Many of his dislikes will probably be addressed via OTA updates.

Dislikes

No option for a powered tailgate.

Tesla has yet to offer replacement aero wheel covers since the recall.

The vehicle’s odd shape makes it difficult to reach into the truck's bed.

While the Cybertruck tows like a champ, the small triangular mirrors are inadequate for towing.

An abundance of cameras but no parking sensors or 360° birds-eye view.

The foundation series includes the cost of autopilot and FSD but months after launch, they are still missing.

The rearview mirror is practically useless due to the tonneau cover.

The rear seat screen does not have the option for games.

The seat does not provide enough support for his thighs.

Not as much range as initially promised.

Get the InsideEvs Newsletter

These are just some of Eric's more noteworthy takeaways, but watch the full video for all of his likes and dislikes.

So the ultimate question is whether or not he recommends taking the plunge. Overall, the Cybertruck does everything he needs it to do regarding towing, hauling, or taking the family on a road trip. So much so that he felt comfortable selling his Diesel Ram 3500.

In the end, he does love the Cybertruck and highly recommends it. Although he feels the $100,000 asking price is too much for what you get. So he says that waiting to pick up a lower trim example in the $60,000-$80,000 price range wouldn’t be a bad idea.