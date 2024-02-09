The Tesla Cybertruck is getting its first batch of over-the-air (OTA) software updates since deliveries started in November of last year, but the improvements brought by the latest version leave something to be desired. In particular, Tesla's Autopilot automated driving assistance program remains MIA, at least for now.

According to the release notes, which were posted on Reddit yesterday by u/Shygar, the software version 2024.2.3 adds a reminder to plug in if the car is parked at home with less than half of the set Charge Limit, as well as the fix for the small text recall that affects all Tesla models sold in the United States.

The previous software version, 2024.2, added Apple Podcasts, custom lock sounds, automatic 911 calls in the case of an accident that triggers the airbags, an automatic blind spot camera, and the game Castle Doombad.

On the driving side of things, V2024.2 came with an improved battery preconditioning algorithm that automatically adjusts to the power level of each DC charging station, which theoretically makes charging more efficient.

The release notes also mention an improvement in the ride and handling of the Cybertruck, with a more consistent response on different road surfaces and greater comfort in Sport Mode or when Custom Ride & Handling is set to Focused, as well as reduced pitch and body roll in Off-Road Mode.

These are all nice additions and improvements, but essential features like Autopilot and parking visualizations (vision-based parking assist) are still missing. Moreover, customers who got the company’s so-called Full Self-Driving advanced driver-assistance system still can’t activate it in the Cybertruck.

Virtual locking differentials are also nowhere to be seen on the release notes of the latest software update.

It’s a story that’s similar to the Fisker Ocean, which has been shipping to customers since last year with the promise of offering basic functionality like radar-guided cruise control, but even with the latest software update, owners who paid for the feature still can’t use it on their cars.