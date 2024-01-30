The all-electric Volvo EX30 is the Swedish-based automaker’s cheapest car and there’s a lot of hope hinging on the battery-powered crossover’s potential to significantly boost the company’s sales numbers.

It’s also the second modern Volvo to be affected by a software issue that’s keeping cars from being delivered to customers, after the flagship EX90 electric SUV.

Get Fully Charged Software issues delay Volvo's most affordable car The Volvo EX30, which is the Swedish automaker's cheapest car on sale, is affected by a software development issue that prompted the Geely-owned brand to delay deliveries in multiple markets. The fix, which involves a visit to a dealership, will be applied to affected vehicles starting today, according to a report from Automotive News Europe.

The issue lies with EX30’s software version 1.2 which isn’t quite ready for prime time, according to a report from Automotive News Europe that quotes a letter sent by the Swedish carmaker to customers.

“We confirm that Volvo is working tirelessly to resolve the problem,” the Geely-owner company said. “Important progress has been made but the software version 1.2 does not yet meet all the requirements necessary to be released.”

As per the source, version 1.2 contains some Google certifications and key updates, among other things. Without them, “the cars cannot and must not be delivered,” the correspondence showed. As a reminder, the EX30’s central touchscreen runs Google’s Android Automotive operating system which–just like Android smartphones–sometimes gets safety updates and new features.

But even though the car’s infotainment system acts like a smartphone on wheels, the issue can’t be fixed with an over-the-air update as is often the case with modern cars. Instead, affected cars have to go inside a service center and have the latest software installed by a technician, according to Automotive News Europe.

We don’t know how many EVs are affected by the software setback. We also don’t know how much longer deliveries will be delayed. A Volvo spokesperson said in an email that “a limited number of customers have had to wait a few extra days for their cars to be delivered while we address some minor details, but with these now solved, we look forward to rapidly scaling up EX30 deliveries.”

Another source, however, told Automotive News that dealerships will start updating affected cars’ software today, after about two weeks of delays.

With a starting price of $36,245 including the $1,295 delivery fee, the EX30 is Volvo’s cheapest offering in North America and holds the key to unlocking the Swedish automaker’s goal of boosting its global sales by 69% to reach its target of selling 1.2 million vehicles by 2025.

That’s a pretty tall order, but the most affordable new Volvo on sale will get some help from the other side of the pricing spectrum, with the flagship EX90 EV set to go on sale sometime this year in the United States after its introduction was also delayed by software development issues. The EX90 will be the first EV built at Volvo’s plant in Ridgeville, South Carolina.