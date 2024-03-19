Deliveries of the Tesla Cybertruck are slowly but surely ramping up and people who reserved it years ago are starting to receive delivery dates. But what if you want to skip the line and get your hands on the angular pickup without waiting weeks or months for Tesla to ship the EV?

Well, there’s one for sale right now on Cars & Bids, the car auction site started by none other than our friend and YouTuber extraordinaire Doug DeMuro.

The bidding is currently at $150,000 but the auction ends on Friday, so we expect the price to go even higher. In fact, even as it stands now, that’s a pretty penny–50% more than the original retail price of $102,235, but if Tesla’s first-ever pickup is everything you’re looking for, go for it.

This particular Cybertruck is a dual-motor Foundation Series model with roughly 70 miles on the odometer, so it’s pretty much brand new–it even has the factory stickers on the central screen and glovebox. And because it’s a Foundation Series, it comes with Enhanced Autopilot and Full Self-Driving included, although neither currently works for any Cybertruck on the road.

The car has an all-wheel drive powertrain that makes a total of 600 horsepower, as well as four-wheel steering, adaptive air suspension, a panoramic glass roof, and a black interior. Juice is provided by a 123-kilowatt-hour battery pack that enables an estimated range of 340 miles.

As for the somewhat famous no-resale clause that Tesla removed and then reinstated for first-time Cybertruck owners, the person who is selling this particular unit says he contacted Tesla and got an exemption from the rule. Furthermore, the clause only applies to the seller and not the buyer, so whoever wins the auction won’t have to deal with a potential call from Tesla asking for $50,000.