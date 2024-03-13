We've all seen the Tesla Cybertruck stop bullets, but can it stop all bullets? The answer to that is no and this video brings out some big guns to prove it.

Leave it to the JerryRigEverything YouTube channel to test whether or not the Cybertruck can stop bullets fired from some very powerful guns, including a massive .50 caliber sniper rifle round.

Get Fully Charged Elon claims the Cybertruck is bulletproof, but just how bulletproof is it? The answer is that it can stop some low-powered rounds from handguns and submachine guns, but the Cybertruck can't stop rifle rounds. The .50 caliber rifle rips right through the Cybertruck's stainless steel panel.

JerryRigEverythying states:

Today we find out if the Cybertruck is Bulletproof. Elon says that the new stainless steel Cybertruck is bulletproof! But to which bullets? Today we are going to shoot the Cybertruck with a .22, a .17, a few 9mm, and of course a 223 and .50 cal round.

As expected, some of the high-powered rounds rip right through the Cybertruck's stainless steel exterior. The stainless just isn't thick enough to stop all bullets.

However, the Tesla Cybertuck can actually stop some bullets and Tesla proved this by showing a video of it doing so. The truck is indeed bulletproof against some lower-power ammunition, including 9 mm rounds from a submachine gun.

Watch the brief video below to see how the Cybertruck stops dozens of rounds of bullets and then drives away as if nothing ever happened (aside from a massive amount of dents visible on the stainless steel exterior).

The rounds hitting the Cybertruck were fired by a .45 caliber Tommy Gun submachine gun, a 9mm Glock handgun, and a 9mm MP5-SD submachine gun.

More recently, a Cybertruck owner shot up his own truck with some lower-powered rounds and it stopped those too.

The electric truck’s exterior features “ultra hard 30x cold-rolled stainless steel.” As per the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), typical steel door panels are 0.7-1 millimeter thick, while the Cybertruck’s stainless steel is 3 mm thick, which isn't quite thick enough to stop all bullets.