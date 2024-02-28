The Tesla Cybertuck can actually stop bullets and Tesla proved this during the reveal of the truck by showing a video of it doing so. The truck stopped some lower-power ammunition, including 9 mm rounds from a submachine gun.

But that was a video put out by Tesla. What if a Cybertruck owner shot up his own truck? Would the result be the same?

Get Fully Charged The Tesla Cybertruck can stop bullets. The stainless steel exterior of the Cybertruck is effective at stopping bullets and shotgun rounds. These real-world videos show that the truck is at least bullet-resistant.

First of all, we don't advise Cybertruck owners to test this out but one such owner did, so now we know the results. Adin Ross is a well-known streamer and internet personality who happens to own a Cybertruck so he decided to fire some bullets at it.

First up were 9 MM shots from what appeared to be a semi-automatic submachine gun. Check out that video below:

Not willing to stop there, Ross then pulled out a shotgun and fired some rounds. That video can be viewed below:

The end result was a significantly damaged Tesla Cybertruck but none of the rounds penetrated the exterior of the vehicle (aside from one that hit the gap between the front and rear door), which confirms Tesla's earlier test of the truck.

We should point out that Adin Ross doesn't appear to have much experience with guns. He seems shocked by the power of the shotgun and his stance and aim leave a lot to be desired. Nonetheless, the shooting of his Cybertruck confirms its ability to stop some type of ammunition.

The electric truck’s exterior features “ultra hard 30x cold-rolled stainless steel.” As per the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), typical steel door panels are 0.7-1 millimeter thick, while the Cybertruck’s stainless steel is 3 mm thick. It's not thick enough to stop high-powered rifle or machine gun rounds, but does seem able to stop 9 MM, .45 caliber and some shotgun rounds.