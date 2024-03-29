The Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most talked about cars in the world, thanks in no small part to its controversial design. You either hate it or love it.

The angular pickup has been in production for a few months, and several reviews have come out since last year’s rather bland delivery event, including our own, where we found out that Tesla’s truck didn’t exactly rise to the expectations. Now though, it’s Doug DeMuro, car reviewer, YouTuber extraordinaire, and friend of InsideEVs, who had a go in the Cybertruck.

Get Fully Charged Doug DeMuro on the Cybertruck Despite its "heinously ugly" design, the Tesla Cybertruck is "just plain cool," car lover and YouTuber Doug DeMuro said in his review of the angular pickup. Towing, payload capacity, and other "truck stuff" don't matter when everybody turns their heads to check out a Cybertruck driving down the street, DeMuro argues.

In the 40-minute video embedded at the top of this page, Doug lays out all the quirks and features of the car, as he usually does, mentioning that the Cybertruck doesn’t have the so-called Autopilot and Full Self-Driving assistance systems. However, the pickup does have adaptive cruise control but the steering is controlled by the driver, and the two aforementioned advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) will supposedly come at a later date through a software update, together with the ability to (virtually) lock the differentials.

Driving the Cybertruck is pretty much the same as with any other car, the main difference being the presence of the steer-by-wire system which has a dynamic steering ratio. But once you get used to that, you’re good to go, in Doug’s opinion.

When it comes to truck stuff, like towing, payload capacity, and general usefulness, the YouTuber says that it doesn’t matter. None of it matters because the Cybertruck has become a car that’s bought by people who want to look cool. There’s no other car on the planet that looks as crazy as Tesla’s pickup and that–Doug says–upset people who own performance pickups like the Ford Raptor and RAM TRX.

The Tesla Cybertruck has “insane performance,” “insane looks,” and it is made by a company that’s “run by an insane person,” but at the end of the day, it’s “just plain cool.”

Go ahead and watch the video and then let us know what you think in the comments section below.