It's official: the Tesla Cybertruck has officially been launched. Well, at least to a few customers. While Tesla works to ramp up manufacturing, it has trusted a few of the release candidate vehicles to journalists, YouTubers, and influencers who couldn't wait to get their hands on the triangular truck.

Since the truck is now officially in the hands of early adopters, reviewers are finally able to give their thoughts on Tesla's new platform. That includes Jason Cammisa, Marques Brownlee, and Jack Rix of Top Gear. We've gathered our favorite videos on the Cybertruck for you to watch below.

Jason Cammisa/Hagerty

First, Cammisa focuses on the truck’s performance. A bit of a spoiler: the new Cybertruck beats out the quad-motor Rivian R1T and 1,000 horsepower Hummer EV, and by quite a bit—and that’s despite wearing heavy-treaded mud tires and sporting a half-charged battery, which is a feat in itself since the zero-60 sprint rate typically decreases as the pack voltage declines in other Tesla models.

He also touches on efficiency. That means discussing aerodynamics (even as it relates to ICE-powered supercars like the Bugatti Chiron and McLaren F1), battery cells, powertrain, and, of course, your wallet. And if Cammisa’s word isn’t enough, there’s even a surprise cameo by Jason Fenske Engineering Explained to explain why Tesla upped its cars to 800 volts on the high-voltage side, and 48 volts for low-voltage.

Oh, there’s also the Cybertruck being slung around on a track, footage of a crash test, and some objective criticism that’s worth asking before you turn that reservation into an actual order—plus, another cameo that I won’t ruin.

This is the video you want to watch if you’re a fan of the Clarkson, Hammond, and May-era of Top Gear, and you’re not familiar with Cammisa’s work, you’ve got a whole afternoon ahead of you to watch. You’re welcome.

Marques Brownlee

You know him, I know him, and Elon Musk knows him too—the infamous MKBHD. It should come as no surprise to know that Brownlee got his hands on a Cybertruck. Hell, he’s the reason that the Cybertruck range got leaked before the actual launch date. So let’s see what the king of electronics reviews has to say about the world’s boxiest computer on wheels.

Brownlee’s truck wasn’t an actual production truck, but one of the release candidates that we’ve been seeing on the road. Still, it’s as close as you can get to what was actually delivered to customers yesterday.

He covers what changed since the truck was first introduced in 2019. Dimensions, payload, zero to 60, and yes, there’s a lot more (including the price). Brownlee also goes over a lot of the small features that you’ll use while driving—blindspot indicators, removable mirrors, wheel setup, the power tonneau cover, and more.

You’ll also get to see some driving videos on the road. MKBHD goes over how the Cybertruck drives on the road, so get ready to learn what kind of road noise you’ll hear, how many suitcases you can fit in the frunk, the infotainment screen, and where you can stash water bottles in the cabin.

This is the video you want to watch if you’re interested in knowing how the Cybertruck will work in your day-to-day life.

Jack Rix/Top Gear

Jack Rix over at Top Gear also managed to get his hands on the Cybertruck. If you’ve got 40 minutes to spare, you’ll get to learn all of the cool tricks and engineering tips that Rix learned about the truck during his time with it.

The video has a small interview segment with Franz Von Holzhausen, Tesla’s chief designer who broke the Cybertruck’s window with a steel ball back in 2019, and Lars Moravy, Tesla’s VP of engineering. The duo describes the why behind the Cybertruck, like how it needed to be separated from other offerings on the market, including the secret design project that led to CEO Elon Musk greenlighting the project.

Perhaps the most interesting thing he covers is the reactions he gets while having possession of the truck. And, unsurprisingly, it proves that the Cybertruck is going to be the latest bit of hypebeast gear. So, congratulations, Elon, you’ve done it.

This is the video you want to watch for a happy medium between Cammisa and Brownlee’s work. You get the driving experiences, the specs, and some fun in between.