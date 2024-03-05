The Rivian R2 is just two days away from its official debut, and the American EV maker has done quite a good job of keeping details under wraps. But that hasn’t stopped curious minds from trying to find out more about the upcoming electric SUV.

According to a post on X from Rivian fan Chris Hilbert (aka @Hilbe) on X, some of the specs and details about the new, more affordable battery-powered Rivian were hiding in plain sight–in the source code of the company’s website, to be precise. The news was first reported yesterday evening by Electrek. The data has since been deleted, but a screenshot of the source code shows what we can expect from Rivian’s Model Y competitor.

Get Fully Charged Rivian's smaller adventure EV goes for the Model Y The Rivian R2 will be smaller and more affordable than the flagship R1S all-electric SUV. It will be a direct rival to the Tesla Model Y, which was the world's best-selling car last year, both in terms of size and price.

It's crucial to note that these details aren't "official" until the car makes its real debut, but here's what we learned from the website.

The R2 will reportedly be priced from $47,000, but we don’t know if this includes the $7,500 tax credit that customers will be able to take advantage of, as Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe said last month. During his interview with Forbes in February, the company’s founder and head honcho also said that a $48,000 price tag is “a really important sweet spot” because that’s roughly the average transaction price of any vehicle in the United States.

If the $47,000 starting price that was spotted in the website’s source code is without the tax credit, and we think it is, it would mean the R2 will effectively cost just under $40,000 after the credit is applied.

The screenshot also reveals that Rivian’s new offering will only seat five people, as opposed to the bigger R1S which can accommodate seven (albeit with a tight third row.) The Tesla Model Y can also be specced with seven seats (and same.)

The estimated maximum driving range of the R2 is 330 miles on a full charge, according to the website data, and the car comes with a NACS plug from the factory. This means that R2 owners will be able to recharge at Tesla Superchargers without needing an adapter like R1S and R1T drivers soon will. However, topping up from a CCS-equipped stall like a Rivian DC fast charger will require an adapter.

Charging speeds or drivetrain setups weren’t mentioned in the source code, but it said that the R2 would be capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 3 seconds, presumably in its most powerful version.

Size-wise, Rivian’s smallest electric SUV to date is on par with the Model Y. Measuring 185.6 inches long, 75 in wide (excluding mirrors), and 9.8 in tall, the R2 is 1.4 in shorter, 0.6 in narrower, and 2.9 in taller than the Model Y. The wheelbase is 115.6 in.

The maximum ground clearance is 9.8 in with 32 in wheels, according to the X post, which is 3 in more than the Model Y, but 5.1 in less than the bigger R1S. It’s unclear if the new R2 will feature air suspension like its bigger brothers.

The approach angle is 25 degrees and the departure angle is 27 degrees, according to the post. If true, that puts the R2 below the combustion-powered Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler which are similar in size. The four-door Bronco has an approach angle of 43.2 degrees and a departure angle of 37 degrees, while the Wrangler Unlimited has a 43.9-degree approach angle and a 37-degree departure angle. We’ll learn more when the R2 debuts on March 7.

With the (alleged) specs out of the way, the info that made its way on X also mentions some cool features like pop-out rear quarter windows and a roll-down liftgate window that reminds us of the California Mode on the Fisker Ocean SUV, which opens all the windows at the flick of a switch.

The R2 will also come with built-in accessory ports on the outside, as per the social media post, which can be used to fit a bike mount without using any tools. There’s a front trunk, but the source code didn’t mention how big it is.

The Rivian R2 will be built at the company’s new factory in Georgia and will go on sale in 2026. We’ll know more when it debuts in two days, but until that happens, let us know what you think about these potential specs in the comments below.